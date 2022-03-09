NICOLA Sturgeon has been criticised after suggesting that a no-fly zone over Ukraine should not be ruled out by Western leaders.

The First Minister made the remarks despite repeated warnings such a move, which would require Russian planes to be shot down, would lead to a direct conflict between Nato and Vladimir Putin's forces.

Boris Johnson and the UK Government have consistently ruled out the move in order to halt any further escalation of Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

Ms Sturgeon said that all options, including a no fly zone, should be “considered on a daily basis”.

Speaking to ITV Border, the First Minister said that “the West has to keep its mind open to every way in which Ukraine can be helped”.

She added: “I understand and I share the concerns about a direct military confrontation between Russia and Nato that a no-fly zone may lead to. Nobody wants to see an escalation of that nature.

“But on the other hand, Putin is not acting in any way rationally or defensibly. We have a situation right now where perhaps the only thing nuclear weapons are deterring is the ability to properly and directly help Ukraine.

“All of these things must be considered on a daily basis right now because the world cannot stand by and watch Ukraine’s independence and sovereignty be extinguished – that would be morally wrong from Ukraine’s perspective, but the implications of that for the rest of us in terms of the values we hold dear would be severe too.”

Scottish Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser accused the First Minister of “advocating unilateral nuclear disarmament at the same time as hinting at action that could precipitate World War 3”.

He added: “Thank goodness these people are nowhere near foreign or defence policy.”

Alba party general secretary, Chris McEleny, added: “A no fly zone would mean Nato jets shooting down Russian jets and vice versa.

“It’s the guaranteed route to escalation and Russia’s tactical strike top option would be Faslane and Coulport. The escalation after is mutually assured destruction.”

The UK Government has been contacted for comment.