BORIS Johnson will attend next week's Scottish Conservative conference in Aberdeen, the party has confirmed.

The Prime Minister’s personal appearance at the annual gathering of the Scottish party faithful looked unlikely after Douglas Ross became one of the first MPs to call for his resignation over the Downing Street partygate row.

The Scottish leader was backed by nearly all of his 31 MSPs.

Though Mr Johnson had been invited to attend, it was thought he would have delivered his speech by video, avoiding any awkward moments with Scottish politicians.

However, one party insider told the Sun that the war in Ukraine is “bigger than any disagreements we may have”.

The source said: “It was originally likely that the Prime Minister would address conference in a video.

“The war in Ukraine has changed the situation. This crisis is bigger than any disagreements we may have. In light of Russia’s appalling actions, we asked that the Prime Minister address conference in person.”

A Scottish Conservative spokesman said: “We welcome the Prime Minister appearing in person to speak about the war in Ukraine at Scottish Conservative conference.”

The First Minister’s official spokesman ridiculed the Scottish Tory leader.

He said: “It’s embarrassing bordering on humiliating for Douglas Ross that the Prime Minister, who just a few weeks ago he said should be drummed out of office, is now apparently going to be welcomed at the Scottish Conservative conference.

“The underlying issues relating to why Douglas Ross called for him to go have not gone away. They’re rumbling along in the background. It’s humiliating for Douglas Ross.”

He added that the First Minister had not changed her belief that Mr Johnson was unfit for office in light of the “rampant party culture” in and around Downing Street during the pandemic lockdown and subsequent attempts to deflect and mislead people about it

Mr Ross was among the dozen Tory MPs who wrote to the 1922 Committee chairman Sir Graham Brady seeking to trigger a no-confidence vote.

The move prompted Jacob Rees-Mogg, then the leader of the House of Commons, to call the head of Scottish party chief a “lightweight figure."

At the time, polling guru, Professor John Curtice, told the BBC's Good Morning Scotland that the Tories were at risk of imploding.

He said: “What is certainly true is that, and we can anticipate that if Mr Johnson is still there and the leader of the House of Commons is still there, that those words are going to get repeated endlessly north of the border.

“It certainly shows how, given the difficulties the conservatives are now in, they are at risk of beginning to implode themselves as a result of the internal fighting within the party.”

The Prime Minister did not meet with any Scottish colleagues when on a visit north of the border last month.

Visiting a secure site in Rosyth, Mr Johnson was asked by the media what authority he had left in Scotland given most of the 31 Tory MSPs “want to see the back of you”.

He said: “I am working very hard with my colleagues in Scotland on our joint agenda of uniting and levelling up and delivering for the people of the whole UK.

“And I think we’re very proud, collectively, of what the UK Government has done at all levels to get us through Covid very effectively, so that we now have the fastest growing economy in the G7 – last year and this year – plus, we’re working together on great projects, which we’re able to do now, such as the freeports, and such as investment in Rosyth.”

It's understood Metropolitan police officers investigating the 12 parties in Whitehall have now issued more than 80 questionnaires to aides, officials and politicians - including Mr Johnson.













