ENOUGH of the hand-wringing. We may have a cost-of-living crisis but no one in this country needs to go cold and hungry.

This is the country where children are wearing their coats inside because their parents can’t afford to put the heating on – and where BP has just profited from high oil and gas prices to the tune of £9bn.

This is the country where a typical working person’s annual salary of £31,000 is feeling ever more inadequate – and where typical FTSE chief executives earn that amount in less than four working days.

In Scotland, this is the country where 85,000 Trussell Trust food parcels were given out in just six months last year – the same year the Sunday Times Rich List noted that seven of the nation’s 10 billionaires had recorded a collective £3bn increase in wealth.

Britain is one of the world’s wealthiest countries, but also one that is drastically unequal. Here, severe hardship is preventable.

I’m not going to pretend that the government doesn’t have other pressing demands on its resources. Adequately funding the NHS, the critical (and ultimately money-saving) transition to net zero and reducing public debt, must all be attended to.

But we also have wealth – lots and lots of wealth – and we’ve not been nearly good enough at spreading it around.

If we were better at it, parents wouldn’t be skipping meals so their kids could eat. There would be less mental and physical ill-health. At Westminster this week, the anti-poverty campaigner Jack Monroe warned that the cost-of-living crisis could prove “fatal” in some cases. It wasn’t hyperbole.

Last October, the Chancellor Rishi Sunak ended the £20-a-week Universal Credit uplift put in place for the duration of the pandemic, insisting it had always been intended as a temporary measure.

But when that policy was conceived, no one realised that another crisis would take light in the dying embers of the pandemic, a crisis that would threaten to create scenes of deprivation in Britain not seen in living memory. In his spring statement, the Chancellor has only one realistic choice: to funnel money to those who would otherwise face going cold and hungry. The obvious way is by substantially increasing benefits.

And to pay for it? It’s time to change the structure of wealth distribution, particularly by better taxing non-income wealth and imposing a windfall tax on energy company profits.

In the last month, we have become numbed by shocks delivered to us in the daily news cycle, but it bears examining for a moment just how serious the unfolding price rises are looking to be, not just for households that are already struggling, but also for some that have been managing up until now.

A year ago, a typical household on the cheapest available deal was paying £800 annually for their energy. The current price cap means that typical household is now paying around £1,277.

That is set to rise to £1,971 in April. Analysts now believe that by October, the way things are going, it will rise to more than £3,000.

Martin Lewis, the expert on money saving, has reached the limit of his considerable ingenuity when it comes to helping people save cash. While there might be minor tweaks people can make, such as changing their mobile phone contracts, he warns it will be “nowhere near” enough to make up for this massive new bill and sees millions being “thrown into poverty”.

He is vexed by business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng’s comments to the effect that because of Ukraine, the British population were prepared to suffer “hardships”. Lewis fears that he hears in this a new government narrative that seeks to blame the cost-of-living crisis on the war. The truth is that it was raging long before and has only been exacerbated by the Ukrainian crisis.

No amount of belt-tightening can save people this time, he says.

The current planned increase in Universal Credit of three per cent, based on inflation as it was last September, is like trying to feed a lion with cat treats. It won’t touch the sides, with April inflation forecast to be more than seven per cent.

As for the Chancellor’s £200 repayable rebate to billpayers, or the £150 council tax rebate in Scotland and England, it sadly falls well short of what is needed. Nicola Sturgeon’s £10m fund for people facing fuel insecurity won’t be enough either. A benefits upgrade has to be much more generous.

I do not envy Rishi Sunak’s position but he does have options. There are sources of wealth. Energy companies are making vast profits as a result of price increases. (Alongside BP, Shell made £14bn last year, four times the previous year’s take.)

Oil industry advocates have been complaining that these companies already pay so much tax to the Treasury and that a windfall tax will undermine investment in renewables. Not so. The proposed windfall tax would only be something like 10 percentage points more than it is now, if Labour’s suggestion is adopted, which would still leave plenty of profit to invest. (And it’s a windfall on unexpected profits – why should that interfere with investment plans?) As for paying lots of tax, this is misleading. Oil and gas companies like BP actually receive more from the Treasury than they give it, thanks to various tax reliefs.

So crack on, Mr Sunak.

It’s fair to say that this is crisis management. If we want lasting change, we must tackle structural unfairness, and that is the job of both Scottish and UK governments; it would be an unexpected boon if for once, this crisis had them pulling in the same direction. It means closing loopholes that allow the very rich to dodge tax. Council tax needs replacing with a fairer alternative. We need to get better at taxing property and landlord wealth.

Taxation must be fair. People have to feel that there is the possibility of advancing through work and getting wealthier as a result. But as the Ukrainian crisis is showing, with the British public showing support for refugees, people care about fairness too.

The Conservatives assume their traditionally affluent backers would not tolerate higher taxes being levied on them to pay for social security benefits. (Look how they exempted pensioners from contributing more to pay for the NHS and social care by making it a national insurance hike.) But these are unprecedented times; these energy bills are horrifying. There can be scant few who would want children to go cold and hungry in their name.

Finally, we need a model of charging for energy that reflects its status as a basic human requirement, not an optional extra. Surely it cannot be beyond the wit of government and the regulator Ofgem to devise a charging model that would see those who struggle the most financially pay a lower tariff?

In the current climate, many people with disposable income are donating to charities that run food banks or other services, which obviously helps. But tackling inequality should not depend on philanthropy.

“Levelling up” is the government’s job, and its self-professed mission. So prove it, Mr Sunak, by rescuing struggling households this spring.

