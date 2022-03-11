DOUGLAS Ross has said he doesn’t care if his spectacular u-turn over the future of Boris Johnson makes him look like a “lightweight”.

The Scottish Conservative leader stunned Holyrood on Thursday night when he announced that he had withdrawn his letter to the backbench 1922 committee in the Commons asking for a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister.

Mr Ross said the debate over the Downing Street partygate row should be put “on pause” while there is “war in Europe.”

He was ridiculed by political opponents, with Labour accusing him of using the conflict in Ukraine to “go back on his principles”. The Liberal Democrats said he had the “backbone of a jellyfish”.

Speaking to the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland, Mr Ross said Moscow’s invasion put the row about parties in Downing Street over lockdown into perspective.

He said: “I have confidence in the Prime Minister to deal with this situation at the moment. He needs our backing. The UK Government needs our backing. President Zelensky praised the Prime Minister in that historic address to the House of Commons and the joint session between MPs and peers, and this is the focus now.

“So this is where all our resources should be directed towards. We should be supporting the government to support the people of Ukraine, to support the Government of Ukraine, because the real threat to everything at the moment is from Vladimir Putin. It's not actions that took place a couple of years ago, serious though they are. It's the actions that are happening right now with people dying, children losing their lives, and a company being destroyed through no fault of their own through the actions of Russia and Vladimir Putin”

When asked if the change of heart made him look a “lightweight”, Mr Ross said “I don't care. I really don't care. I know political opponents will criticise me for this. That's fine. I've had to take a decision looking at what's happening on the world scene at the moment, looking at the issues that people are contacting me about, people are speaking about.

“It dominates our conversations wherever you go at the moment, and anything else just seems trivial. It really does seem so small in comparison to a country defending itself against atrocious actions from the Russians and Vladimir Putin.”

Mr Ross said the criticism of him from Labour and the SNP was hypocritical. He told the BBC: “I do have to question some of the comments from opposition politicians in Scotland. The Scottish Labour position criticises me for taking the same position that the UK leader of the Labour Party has taken.

“Even the SNP criticising me, just a few days ago, they were also calling for unity. They were standing up in the House of Commons saying we should work together, we should support the government because the threat is not here in the UK or between different political parties or the prime minister and the opposition, it's between Western world, Europe and allies across the globe and Vladimir Putin.

“That's the biggest threat at the moment and that's where our efforts should be united, in trying to defeat him”

The Scottish Conservative chief had been one of the first in the party to call for the Prime Minister to stand down over the Downing Street partygate row, saying his position was “no longer tenable” after the Tory leader admitted attending a drinks event during lockdown.

“He is the Prime Minister — it is his government that put these rules in place and he has to be held to account for his actions,” Mr Ross said at the time, confirming that he'd sent a letter

That disloyalty led to open warfare in the party, with one senior cabinet figures dismissing the Scottish Tory leader as a "lightweight figure".

Last night, after Mr Ross said he'd withdrawn his letter of no confidence, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said: "We are right to be defending democracy in Ukraine, but that doesn't mean we stop doing democracy at home.

"This is a Prime Minister that has broken his own laws and shown contempt for the people of the UK.

"Douglas Ross should not be using the Ukraine crisis to go back on his principles."

Lib Dem MSP Willie Rennie said: “Douglas Ross and the Scottish Conservatives have the backbone of a jellyfish.

“Their limited welcome betrays a deep embarrassment that they are lumbered with a Prime Minister that they are ashamed of because of his double standards over parties in Downing Street."

The SNP's Westminster leader Ian Blackford described Ross as "spineless".

He said: "This is an utterly humiliating U-turn for Douglas Ross. Only a few weeks ago he was categorical that Boris Johnson should be removed from Downing Street over his repeated rule-breaking. Now apparently he will roll out the carpet for the Prime Minister at the Scottish Conservative conference and pretend that the no-confidence letter that he submitted with such fanfare never happened."

There was support for Mr Ross from some of his backbenchers. Tory MSP Murdo Fraser tweeted: "This is the right move at this time by @Douglas4Moray. It would be deeply irresponsible to seek to change Prime Minister when the international situation is as it is."