THE trial of former SNP MP Natalie McGarry will begin next month.

The 40-year-old is accused of embezzling more than £25,000 from two pro-independence groups.

At Glasgow Sheriff Court on Friday, Sheriff Tom Hughes confirmed her trial would begin on April 4.

Ms McGarry was not in court for the short hearing. She has previously entered not guilty pleas.

She is accused of misappropriating £21,000 for her own use in her role as treasurer of the Women for Independence group between April 26 2013 and November 30 2015.

It is alleged she transferred funds raised through events on behalf of Women for Independence into her own personal bank account and used cheques drawn on the organisation’s bank account to deposit money in her own accounts.

Ms McGarry is also accused of embezzling £4,661.02 for her own use from the Glasgow Regional Association of the SNP between April 9 2014 and August 10 2015.

The indictment also alleges she used cheques drawn on bank accounts held in the association’s name to deposit money in her own personal bank accounts and transferred funds donated to the association through its website into her own accounts.

Ms McGarry was elected as the SNP MP for Glasgow East in 2015 but resigned the party whip after the emergence of fraud allegations. She stood down at the 2017 election.