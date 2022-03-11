RUSSIA’S war on Ukraine has created “significant economic uncertainty” for the UK, the Chancellor has warned ahead of his spring statement on the public finances.

Rishi Sunak was speaking after official figures revealed a better than expected bounce in January as the effects of the Omicron Covid variant began to ease.

The economy grew 0.8 per cent in the first month of 2022, more than making up for a 0.2% contraction in December, and far higher than the 0.1% rise in GDP that had been expected.

However some experts are now warning the invasion of Ukraine could tip the UK back into recession as it exacerbates the cost of living crisis.

Responding to the Office for National Statistics figures, Mr Sunak also sounded a cautious note.

He said: “We have provided unprecedented support throughout the pandemic which has put our economy in a strong position to deal with current cost-of-living challenges.

“We are continuing to help people where we can, including through over £20 billion of support this financial year and next.

“We know that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is creating significant economic uncertainty and we will continue to monitor its impact on the UK, but it is vital that we stand with the people of Ukraine to uphold our shared values of freedom and democracy, and ensure Putin fails.”

The warning of economic uncertainty comes as the Treasury gears up for the Chancellor’s spring statement on March 23, when the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) will produce its official forecasts on spending, debt, GDP, employment and wages.

Unlike the autumn budget, the spring statement does not normally contain major tax and spending changes.

However pressure is growing on Mr Sunak to respond to the worst cost of living crisis in decades, with spiralling energy prices driving up inflation, as well as tax rises and energy bill hikes due to bite next month.

Despite the Chancellor’s £200 loan to households to offset energy bills and the Scottish Government’s £150 discount for Band A to D council tax bills, The Institute for Fiscal Studies has warned the war could still see living standards suffer “across the board”.

With higher tax receipts likely to give Mr Sunak some room for manoeuvre, he is facing calls to give more help to people with their energy bills and cut fuel duty to offset record prices at the pumps, but will also have to fund increased military spending related to Ukraine.

Paul Dales, chief UK economist at Capital Economics, said although the economy had "rebounded with vigour" in January, "the cost of living crisis and the influence of the war in Ukraine probably means this is as good as it gets for the year", with slower growth ahead.

He also predicted the Bank of England would raise interest rates from 0.5 to 0.75% next to counter inflation, adding to mortgage and loan costs.

Suren Thiru, of the British Chambers of Commerce, said: "Russia's invasion of Ukraine has increased the risk of a recession in the UK by exacerbating the already acute inflationary squeeze on consumers and businesses and derailing the supply of critical commodities to many sectors of the economy.”

Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at the ONS, said: “GDP bounced back from the hit it took in December due to the Omicron wave and is now 0.8% above its pre-pandemic peak.

“All sectors grew in January with some industries that were hit particularly hard in December now performing well, including wholesaling, retailing, restaurants and takeaways. Computer programming and film and television production also had a good start to the year.

“While supply chain issues persisted in certain sectors, output in both construction and manufacturing grew for the third month running.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: “I welcome today’s positive GDP stats, showing 0.8% growth in January and pointing to recovery in industries most affected by Omicron.

“Our economy is in a strong position to deal with current challenges and we’ll continue to support people where we can.”