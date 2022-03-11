BORIS Johnson has praised Douglas Ross’s “excellent leadership” in a message that’s emerged just hours after the Scottish Conservative leader withdrew his letter of no confidence in the Prime Minister.

The commendation comes ahead of the two men meeting next week at the party’s conference in Aberdeen, and marks a significant improvement in their relationship.

In January, the Scottish Tory leader was incensed after the Prime Minister admitted to attending a “Bring Your Own Booze” garden party in Downing Street during lockdown. He said Mr Johnson’s position was no longer tenable.

Those comments infuriated members of the UK cabinet, with Jacob Rees-Mogg repeatedly insulting Mr Ross, even describing him as a “lightweight figure”. The Prime Minister did little to rein in his dismissive ally.

However, in the article in the party’s conference booklet, seen by the Daily Record, Johnson writes: “This will be the first party conference held since the Scottish elections last May at which, under Douglas Ross’ excellent leadership, you defied the critics by retaining 31 seats in the Scottish Parliament and cemented your position as Scotland’s second biggest party.

“In doing so, you added 100,000 extra votes for the Scottish Conservatives, delivering our highest every vote share, and stopped an SNP majority - just like you promised you would.”

Earlier this year, nearly all of the 31 MSPs returned at that election were backing Mr Ross’s call for the Prime Minister to stand down.

But, on Thursday, he unexpectedly walked back his call for Mr Johnson to quit.

He said the war in Ukraine meant the debate over the partygate should be put on “pause”.