THERE are plenty of reasons to disagree with Nicola Sturgeon - you don’t have to lie about her or twist her words.

Rank nonsense is being peddled about her remarks regarding a No Fly Zone over Ukraine. Let’s be clear: she did not advocate for a No Fly Zone, as all in sundry are falsely implying.

All Sturgeon said was that the west needs to keep an open mind about any future implementation of a No Fly Zone. And on that point she’s absolutely - 100% - correct.

First let’s recount what she actually did say. When asked if the increasing death toll in Ukraine made the case for a No Fly Zone - as President Zelensky has requested - the First Minister replied: “I think the west has to keep its mind open to every way in which Ukraine can be helped.” She then advocated getting as much military equipment as possible to Ukraine, and spoke favourably about sending warplanes to Zelensky - as has been discussed by Poland and America.

Sturgeon then voiced her concern about a “direct military confrontation between Russia and Nato that a No Fly Zone may lead to”, adding: “Nobody wants to see an escalation of that nature.”