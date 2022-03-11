LEADERS of Scotland’s political parties have urged the Prime Minister to offer refugees fleeing war-torn Ukraine “sanctuary first” rather than subjecting them to “complex bureaucratic processes”.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, Labour leader Anas Sarwar, Scottish Green co-convenors Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater, and Alex Cole-Hamilton from the Lib Dems have all signed a letter to Downing Street demanding compassion from the UK Government.

Douglas Ross is the only Holyrood leader not to have added his name to the call.

The letter says a lack of clarity from the UK Government around settlement programmes and complex visa processes is delaying Scotland from welcoming refugees from Ukraine.

The politicians have called for a comprehensive and funded settlement programme and a package of support to be established.

The letter says: "It is neither reasonable nor morally acceptable to expect people fleeing war to go through complex bureaucratic processes in order to reach safety within the UK. We must provide sanctuary first and treat people with respect and humanity.

"Scotland stands in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and deeply wishes to provide them with practical support, aid and refuge. We are ready to provide that to people in need right now.

"More than a week after it was announced on 1 March, we urge you to set out the details of the humanitarian sponsorship pathway, including when it will open and confirmation that the UK Government will provide the flexibility and the financial support needed to allow us in Scotland and communities across the UK to contribute."

The Home Office has been criticised for its slow response to the humanitarian crisis created by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

While the EU is allowing Ukrainians three-year residency without a visa, the UK government say there need to be security checks on everyone coming here.

That means that while Poland has taken in more than 1.2 million refugees, Hungary has accepted 190,000, Germany more than 50,000 and Italy almost 20,000, the UK has so accepted just over 1,000.

Boris Johnson has defended the UK's response, saying it was “generous but also careful." He promised that the number would soon rise sharply.

He said details of a second visa scheme that would allow individuals, charities, businesses and community groups to offer rooms to refugees are set to be announced next week.

The Prime Minister told Sky News: "On Monday, you'll get from the levelling up secretary, you'll get the programme that will allow people to come in, so people want to welcome into their own homes, they can do so."

The United Nations believe more than 2.5 million people have now fled Ukraine. Half of these fleeing are thought to be children.



