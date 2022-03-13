The co-leaders of the Scottish Greens party have accused critics of gender reform of promoting a "misinformation campaign", according to reports.

SNP social justice secretary Shona Robison laid the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill at parliament earlier this month.

The legislation would make it easier for people to change their gender in the eyes of the law.

Author JK Rowling has been among high profile opponents to the reform. Those opposing the law changes claim it will negatively impact the rights of women and girls.

Supporters, including Nicola Sturgeon, say the reform is long overdue and will replace a painful, bureaucratic process.

Minister for zero carbon buildings Patrick Harvie told the Scotsman that the Scottish author was supporting arguments "that are against trans people's equality and human rights".

He spoke to the newspaper about Ms Rowling's reaction to the bill and said: “I don't think she is helping. I think she knows she is not helping.

"I think she is advocating positions that are against trans people's equality and human rights, I think that's very clear."

Meanwhile, minister for the circular economy Lorna Slater labelled the response from high profile figures was part of a "misinformation campaign".

She added that "the whole conversations" was putting "trans lives as risk and also other LGBTQ people at risk."

However, Scottish Conservative spokeswoman on GRA reform Meghan Gallacher claimed the opinion of women such as JK Rowling "should be treated with respect".

She said: “Trying to shut down women’s voices in this way is unacceptable.

“These over-the-top accusations from SNP-Green Government ministers are making this debate more toxic and divisive than it should be.

“JK Rowling and the thousands of other women with serious and reasonable concerns about this Bill should be treated with respect.

“There is a groundswell of opinion that we should seek to improve the system for trans people but not at the expense of women’s rights.

“I suggest these government ministers apologise to JK Rowling and instead of trying to silence her, they listen to her.

“The government’s current proposals do not protect women’s rights or safety, and it is deeply unfortunate that ministers are already trying to shut down valid criticism.”

The current UK-wide legislation on the issue requires people to obtain a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria and wait at least two years for a gender recognition certificate (GRC).

The Scottish Bill will amend this to remove the need for a medical diagnosis or other evidence, allowing people to self-identify in their new gender by swearing they intend to live permanently in it, with false statements punishable by up to two years in jail.

The Bill also cuts the waiting time to six months, and reduces the age threshold from 18 to 16.