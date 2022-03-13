NICOLA Sturgeon has warned the UK Government's plan to take more refugees from the war in Ukraine could prove “slow and cumbersome”.

The First Minister raised the warning after Michael Gove insisted the uncapped Homes for Ukraine scheme would be the “fastest way” of proving support.

The Levelling Up secretary said people would be able to apply to sponsor refugees from tomorrow, and should be matched with families by Friday.

He said households in the UK would be paid £350 a month to host a refugee for at least six months, with local councils paid £10,000 per refugee to help them access local services including education for their children.

He told the BBC’s Sunday Morning programme the scheme would be uncapped and was expected to help tens of thousands of people escaping the Russian invasion.

He also said he was looking at housing a refugee himself.

Asked if he would do so, he replied: “I am going to make sure that I do everything I can as an individual to support. Every individual will have their own circumstances.”

The UK has so far accepted 3,000 visa applications under its existing scheme.

Ms Sturgeon and Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford have said their governments could act as “super sponsors” for 3000 and 1000 refugees respectively.

Instead of waiting for individual households to put people up, the governments would arrange accommodation with the public, private and voluntary sectors.

In a series of tweets this morning, Ms Sturgeon said that would be a quicker method.

She said the community sponsorship scheme had to be “fast, humane and safe”.

She wrote: “ While (not for want of trying) we don’t yet know all details, I am worried that it will be slow and cumbersome (people will need sponsors arranged before entry to UK), lack proper support and safeguarding, and not be sustainable for length of time people may need to be here.

“That is why @scotgov is offering to act as a ‘super sponsor’ - this would allow significant numbers to arrive here quickly and be temporarily accommodated while we work with local partners to arrange longer term housing (inc from volunteers) and arrange safeguarding & support.

“I have said to UK gov that we stand ready to welcome 3000 Ukrainians as an immediate step - and then at least a proportionate share of total coming to UK overall.

“What matters most is getting them here quickly, safely and with minimum bureaucracy and maximum support.

“I hope UK gov accepts this @scotgov proposal (which is being made by Welsh gov too) and allow us to get on with offering sanctuary to those fleeing the war.”

The UK Government says all those offering accommodation will be vetted while Ukrainians coming to the UK under the scheme will undergo security checks.

Sponsors will have to provide homes or a spare room rent-free for a minimum stay of six months, but will receive £350 per month in return.

Robina Qureshi, director of the Glasgow-based refugee homelessness charity Positive Action in Housing, branded the UK Government scheme a “gimmick”.

She said: "How will UK families be able to open their homes to Ukrainians fleeing war when the UK itself has not lifted visa restrictions on refugees entering the country?

"The number of houses is not the problem and this is a gimmick.

“Just another distraction - just like the Syrian and Afghan crises - from the fact that the UK is still the only country in Europe that hasn’t lifted visa restrictions and there are still no safe routes here for Ukrainian war refugees.

"This government is betraying the spirit of the refugee convention, they are following their Brexit plan, there are no safe routes in place, and it’s only a matter of time before we hear of Ukrainians being forced to take a boat to the UK.

“We need the visa restrictions lifted now so that people can come in."



