BORIS Johnson has been urged to cancel a planned trip to Saudi Arabia after the country killed 81 people in a single day, the kingdom's biggest mass execution in decades.

With the world trying to reduce reliance on Russian oil and gas, the Prime Minister is due to fly to Riyadh later this week to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in a bid to encourage him to increase crude oil production.

On Monday morning, Sajid Javid, the health secretary, said Britain had an obligation to speak to the oil superpower “at a time of a major global energy crisis”.

He promised that the Prime Minister would not shy away from discussing human rights issues.

The Scottish Greens said the visit would be seen as a propaganda victory for the regime which has been shunned internationally since the execution of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

The party’s external affairs spokesperson, Ross Greer said the country was “run by one of the most brutal and authoritarian dictatorships in the world”.

Mr Greer said: “For Boris Johnson to visit so soon after these executions would be shocking but not surprising. Whether it is the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi or the humanitarian crisis that Saudi forces have inflicted on Yemen, the UK government have been happy to overlook Saudi atrocities as long as the oil keeps flowing and the arms sales keep coming."

The Green MSP added: “If this visit goes ahead it will be treated as a propaganda victory for the Saudi royal family. If Boris Johnson cares about the rights and lives of people in Saudi Arabia and Yemen then it's time for him to end the arms sales, stop cosying up to the regime and cancel this disgraceful visit."

Speaking to LBC on Monday morning, Mr Javid said: “We’ve had a long-standing relationship with the Saudi government where there’s always a very frank exchange.

“We don’t agree with our approach on human rights – we’re always right to call that out and to talk to them, frankly, about that.

“At the same time, it is also possible to have an economic relationship.

“You know, whether people like it or not, Saudi Arabia is the world’s largest producer of crude oil and it’s important, especially at the time of a major global energy crisis, that we have these talks with them.”

The minister later told Times Radio “when it comes to human rights there’s a lot we disagree on” with the Saudis.

“And the executions that you just referred to (are) clearly things that we would not support,” he said.

“But that said, it is an important country, especially when it comes to energy supplies and in terms of (an) economic relationship, and it is right that we’re continuing to talk.”

Speaking on Sky News, he added: “We’re not dependent directly as a country on their oil but energy prices and access to energy is a hugely important issue.”

The 81 men killed in Saudi Arabia included seven Yemenis and one Syrian, the interior ministry said.

Offences ranged from joining militant groups to holding "deviant beliefs", the ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister is currently meeting leaders of the UK’s offshore oil and gas industry to discuss the UK’s energy security and investment in the North Sea.”