Scotland's World Cup play-off final will be free-to-air if the side beat Ukraine first.

Sky executives, speaking at the Scottish Affairs Committee today, confirmed that if Scotland beat Ukraine in the delayed semi-final match next month, the final qualifier will be broadcast for free.

Ali Law, Director of Policy at Sky TV, told MPs that because the final qualifying game would be a “moment of national importance” arrangements would be made to broadcast it for free.

If Steve Clark's side succeed in their game against Ukraine, they will play either Austria or Wales to secure a place in the World Cup.

The match was due to be held on March 24, but has been delayed due to the war with Russia.

Discussions are ongoing for a new date.

Mr Law told MPs: “We have a responsibility to the Sky Sports subscribers that pay their money and subscribe to not erode the exclusivity of that significantly.”

“Nevertheless, we’ve shown on a number of occasions now that if you reach that moment of decisive national importance we make games available on a much wider basis and we’re happy to do it again.”

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross MP said the semi-final against Ukraine “was quite a big deal” for the Tartan Army as well, and pushed for it to also be screened for free.

Mr Law said: “Any sporting event that a huge number of people have an interest in can fit that description.

"But if you look at the examples that we that we’ve used previously, it has always been those one offs.