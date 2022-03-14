The First Minister is set to give an update on Scotland’s coronavirus situation on Tuesday and confirm if the legal requirement for face coverings will be dropped.

Nicola Sturgeon’s update comes as Covid infections in Scotland are at their highest level since records began in Autumn 2020, according to the Office of National Statistics (ONS).

It is estimated that around one in 18 people had Covid in Scotland in the week up to March 5, while there are now more people in hospital than at any time since February 2021.

In her update on Tuesday, Ms Sturgeon is set to confirm whether the planned easing of all legal restrictions in Scotland can go ahead on March 21.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the First Minister’s update.

What is Nicola Sturgeon expected to say in her Covid update?





In her address to Holyrood, Nicola Sturgeon will give an update on the latest Covid and vaccine data in Scotland.

As she previously set out, from March 21 it is expected that the legal requirement to wear face coverings in shops, hospitality venues and public transport will be downgraded to guidance.

However, the Scottish Government will still strongly recommend that people continue to wear masks in these locations.

Currently, businesses are legally required to take steps to reduce the spread of Covid, including physical distancing and screens.

These measures are also expected to end on March 21, as will the legal requirement to retain customers' contact details.

Professor Sir Gregor Smith, Scotland’s Chief Medical Officer, said he is “keeping a close eye on” rising infection levels and hospital cases.

However, he said there is some early evidence the hospital admission rate is beginning to “top out”.

Speaking to the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland programme on Monday, Sir Gregor said ministers will make a decision on whether to go ahead with lifting the face mask requirement shortly.

How can I watch Nicola Sturgeon’s Covid update?





You can watch the Covid statement live from Scottish Parliament TV while BBC Scotland will also air the First Minister’s Covid update.

When will Nicola Sturgeon make her Covid update?





Nicola Sturgeon will update Holyrood on the coronavirus situation in Scotland on Tuesday.

Her Covid-19 Update will come just after 2pm following time for reflection and topical questions.