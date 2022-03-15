A House of Lords peer was stopped from participating in a debate after he was accused of being "fast asleep for the entirety of the opening speech".

Labour peer Lord Young of Norwood Green was blocked from speaking in a debate on regulations governing genetic modification by Government whip Baroness Bloomfield of Hinton Waldrist.

Lord Young, 79, stood in the House of Lords to stake his "position as somebody who is a Remainer" in the debate.

He began to say: "But if there’s two things that I welcome in coming out of the Common Market, one is the CAP and this particular gene editing…”

However, Government frontbencher Lady Bloomfield intervened and said: "I am sorry, but the noble lord was fast asleep for the entire duration of the minister’s speech.

Hilarious moment in the House of Lords just now. A Lord was banned from speaking because he had been asleep through most of the debate. Never seen anything like it! pic.twitter.com/09Ewf8QGN5 — Pete Kennedy (@PeteKennedy) March 14, 2022

"He really should not participate in this debate having failed to take advantage of the ability to hear him.”

After Lord Young protested he was "not now" asleep, Lady Bloomfield claimed to have sent a note to him to wake him.

“Well I had to send a note to you – in order to wake you up – by the doorkeeper," she said.

The Draft Genetically Modified Organisms (Deliberate Release) (Amendment) (England) Regulations 2022 debated by peers would allow the UK to deviate from EU law on genetic modification of crops.

The regulations would allow greater freedom for the practice of gene editing of plants in the UK.

Environment minister Lord Benyon said the regulations would allow the UK to “remain at the forefront” of research into GM crops.