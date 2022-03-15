WAITING time performance in Scotland’s A&E departments has deteriorated again, leading to claims Humza Yousaf is standing idly by as a crisis becomes “chaos”.

The SNP Health Secretary was heavily criticised by opposition parties after the latest official figures showed almost 30 per cent of patients waited too long last week.

Public Health Scotland (PHS) reported 70.5 per cent of patients were seen within the official four-hour target in the week to March 6, down from 70.8% the previous week.

The number of people waiting more than the four-hour target increased from 7,203 to 7,347, the number waiting more than eight hours rose from 1,609 to 1,825, and the number waiting more than 12 hours climbed from from 538 to 643.

The increases coincided A&E attendances barely rising, from 24,672 to 24,920.

The target is for 95% of patients to be admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours. It has not been met nationally since July 2020.

The worst performing health board last week was NHS Lanarkshire with 64.3% of A&E patients seen within four hours, NHS Greater Glasgow & Clyde was 66% and NHS Grampian Lothian was 67.2%.

Scottish Labour deputy Jackie Baillie said: “The crisis in A&E is still raging on despite the incredible efforts of hardworking staff, with performance declining once again.

“Week after week, the chaos in our emergency services has been putting lives on the line – but the SNP are posted missing.

“We cannot let chaos become the new normal in our NHS.

“A&E is on life support – we urgently need a real plan to get services back on track.”

Tory MSP Dr Sandesh Gulhane said: “Scotland’s emergency wards are in a constant state of crisis, chronically under-staffed and creaking under a demand that can’t be met - and yet the Health Secretary appears to be standing idly by, either unwilling or unable to help.

“In the last few days, NHS Lanarkshire and NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde have again been forced to plead with patients not to come to A&E if at all possible because they are so stretched.

“Lives will be needlessly lost because of these delays, and the buck stops with Humza Yousaf for not providing exhausted, overworked staff with the resources they require.

“His Covid Recovery Plan is clearly not fit for purpose and he must come up with an alternative strategy immediately to tackle this crisis.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said it was “shocking” that the A&E crisis had gone on for so many months.

He said: “Under Nicola Sturgeon and Humza Yousaf the focus needed to end this crisis has been sorely lacking.

“There is no doubt that this crisis is the end result of 15 years of SNP mismanagement, poor workforce planning and a lack of vision. Staff are exhausted and patients are being left waiting in interminable queues.

“The SNP/Green government are watching this crisis go by without the required focus on doing what is needed. NHS patients and staff are in dire need of new hope.

“The Health Secretary must focus on finally ending this crisis in our A&E departments and delivering the immediate radical action that is so needed.”