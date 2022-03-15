THE NUMBER of suspected drug deaths in Scotland fell by eight per cent from 2020 to 2021, according to estimated data.

Official statistics from the National Records of Scotland confirmed that a record 1,339 people died in 2020 as a result of drugs – the highest rate in Europe.

But estimated data from Police Scotland has revealed the number of suspected deaths reduced from 1,411 in 2020 to 1,295 in 2021. There is roughly a five or six per cent margin between the suspected and confirmed drug death figures, based on the last three years of data.

Police Scotland management information counts the number of deaths the police suspect involved illicit drugs while the NRS data uses death registrations, information from the Crown Office and forensic pathologists.

Of the 2021 suspected drug deaths, there was a three per cent increase in the number of females dying due to drugs – making up 356 fatalities in total.

Males accounted for 73% of suspected drug deaths – a 3 percentage point decrease on the previous year while more than two thirds of suspected drug deaths were of people aged between 35 and 54 years old.

A Scottish Government report setting out the new statistics warns that despite the eight per cent annual decrease, “suspected drug deaths remain at a high level and there continues to be an upward trend over the period for which data is available”.

In 2018, there were 1,257 suspected drug deaths in Scotland, which increased to 1,356 in 2019 and then 1,411 in 2020 – with the estimates figures for last year bucking the rising trend.

SNP Drugs Policy Minister Angela Constance said: “I want to extend my deepest sympathy to all those affected by the loss of a loved one through drugs. I know that despite this decline in the number of suspected drug deaths, the figure is still far too high and, as I have said before there is much hard work to be done to turn this public health emergency around.

“Getting people into the treatment which works for them is key and we continue to embed the new medication-assisted treatment (MAT) standards which reinforce a rights-based approach for people who use drugs and the treatment they should expect regardless of their circumstances.

“We also aim to increase the number of publicly funded residential rehabilitation placements by more than 300 per cent over the lifetime of this Parliament and I will also shortly be announcing a target to increase the number of people in treatment.”

She added: “There has been a slight increase in the number of deaths among females and we are committed to tackling the barriers which prevent women from accessing treatment, support and recovery. One of our priorities is to develop and increase women-specific services, and services to keep children and families together.

“I am determined that the £250 million we are investing in tackling this public health emergency will make a difference and we will continue to prioritise our efforts to turn this crisis around.”