SNP ministers have been accused of “falling short” in efforts to cut Scotland’s contribution to the climate crisis after new figures showed the country’s carbon footprint increased annually.

The official figures chart greenhouse gas emissions associated with the spending of Scottish residents on goods and services, wherever in the world these emissions arise.

The statistics show that the carbon footprint increased from 2017 to 2018, the first such rise since 2012.

The Scottish Government has previously been criticised for failing to meet its annual emissions reductions targets for the last three years in a row – ramping up pressure to meet its ambitious 2030 target of cutting 1990 levels of pollution by 75 per cent.

The Scottish Government report measured the country’s carbon footprint in million tonnes carbon dioxide equivalent (MtCO2e). This increased from 68.7 MtCO2e in 2017 to 70.4 MtCO2e in 2018.

Between 1998 and 2017, Scotland’s carbon footprint fell by 30.5%.

The carbon footprint figure rose from 2004 to a peak of 107.6MtCO2e in 2007, before falling in most of the following years.

Most of the rise in 2017 was due to imported goods and services.

The Scottish Government report said: “Scotland’s carbon footprint refers to estimates of Scotland’s greenhouse gas emissions on a consumption basis.

“This refers to greenhouse gas emissions which are associated with the spending of Scottish residents on goods and services, wherever in the world these emissions arise together with emissions directly generated by Scottish households, through private heating and motoring.

“These greenhouse gas emissions are often referred to as ‘consumption emissions’ to distinguish them from estimates relating to the emissions ‘produced’ within a country’s territory or economic sphere.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat spokesperson, Liam McArthur, has warned that time is running out for the Scottish Government to start making strides on cutting harmful emissions.

He said: “It is now or never when it comes to tackling the climate emergency.

“Sadly these figures show that Scotland is only moving forward in fits and starts. It is a black day for our climate efforts.

“We will never make real progress while we have Conservative and SNP governments backing another runway at Heathrow which will mean hundreds more domestic flights every week.”

He added: “We should be investing in environmentally friendly methods of mass transport, insulating homes to cut energy consumption and investing in renewables to tackle our dependence on oil and gas.

“Scotland should be a leader in tackling climate change but this report shows that the Scottish Government are falling short."