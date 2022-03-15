MORE than 100,000 people have now signed up to host Ukrainians fleeing the war.

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities announced the overwhleming support for the Homes for Ukraine scheme this afternoon, less than 24 hours after it launched.

Concerns are still being raised about how people leaving Ukraine will be matched up with families willing to host them, with the UK Government still insisting Britons will need to identify those in need themselves.

Scotland and Wales are pushing for faster action from Westminster over their proposals to be 'super sponsors' and accomodate large numbers of Ukrainian people.

Nicola Sturgeon told MSPs today the UK Government has indicated it will be willing to proceed with the plans, although further details are still to be set out.

The update comes as a new minister for refugees took his seat in the House of Lords today.

Richard Harrington, who stood down as a MP at the 2019 general election, was made a life peer enabling him to take up the Government job.

His appointment comes amid the humanitarian crisis sparked by the Ukraine war, which has led millions to flee.

A further 2000 civilian cars managed to get out of the besieged city of Mariupol today, following the evacuatuon of 160 yesterday.

They left via a humanitarian relief corridor, it is understood.

Lord Harrington of Watford wore the traditional scarlet robes for the short introduction ceremony today, where he swore the oath of allegiance to the Queen.

The 64-year-old was flanked by supporters Tory peer Lord Leigh of Hurley and Labour’s Lord Mendelsohn.

In the Commons, he served as a minister in a number of Government departments including the Home Office.

Lord Harrington attended Leeds Grammar school and won a scholarship to Oxford University, where he studied law.

His business career started with the John Lewis Partnership and he went on to run a business, which at its peak had 2,000 employees in seven countries.