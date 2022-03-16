British-Iranian mother Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is about to leave Iran where she has been detained.

Both Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe and fellow detainee Anousheh Ashoori are heading to Tehran airport to leave the country, according to her MP Tulip Siddiq.

Earlier, Boris Johnson cautiously raised hopes that the dual national’s six-year ordeal could come to a close after suggestions the mother-of-one has had her passport returned.

He said negotiations with Tehran to free Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe are “moving forward” and are “going right up to the wire”.

A glimmer of optimism for the 43-year-old came on Tuesday when her constituency MP in Hampstead and Kilburn, Tulip Siddiq, said her British passport had been returned.

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s family, however, were keeping their hopes cooled, having experienced numerous setbacks and disappointments during the saga.

Mr Johnson confirmed a British negotiating team was working in Tehran to secure the release of dual nationals, while Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe remains at her family home in the Iranian capital.

“I really don’t think I should say much more, I’m sorry, although things are moving forward,” he told broadcasters at the Emirates Palace hotel in Abu Dhabi.

“I shouldn’t really say much more right now just because those negotiations continue to be under way and we’re going right up to the wire.”

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested in April 2016 as she prepared to fly back to the UK, having taken her daughter Gabriella – then not even two years old – to see relatives.

She was accused of plotting to overthrow the Iranian government and sentenced to five years in jail, spending four years in Tehran’s Evin Prison and one under house arrest.

Both the British Government and Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe have always denied the allegations.

While the details of the negotiations remain unclear, it is possible they are linked to a £400 million debt dating back to the 1970s owned to Iran by the UK.

The Government accepts it should pay the “legitimate debt” for an order of 1,500 Chieftain tanks that was not fulfilled after the shah was deposed and replace by a revolutionary regime.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss told Sky News on Wednesday that it is a “priority to pay the debt that we owe to Iran”.

Tehran remains under strict sanctions, however, which have been linked to the failure to clear the debt.

Labour MP Tulip Siddiq tweeted on Wednesday morning: "Nazanin is at the airport in Tehran and on her way home. I came into politics to make a difference, and right now I’m feeling like I have."

This is a breaking story and will be updated.