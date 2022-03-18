Capital cost

Your man here has been banging on about it for years, and now Edinburgh Castle has been named among the world’s “worst value for money” tourist attractions. Tourists: don’t go in. Just stand on the Esplanade and enjoy the view. Because the only thing worth seeing inside is … exactly the same view.

Well worth the trip

Like your correspondent, gulls remember where they got their best fish supper and travel up to 100 miles back to that chippie. British Trust for Ornithology researchers found herring gulls travelled from the Inner Hebrides to the Wee Hurrie in Troon. Being west coasters, it’s also thought they prefer vinegar to sauce on their suppers.

More doughnuts

The suit is oot. Yon Office of National Statistics confirms an earlier study: home working has done for suit sales. So it’s no longer included in the Cost of Living Index calculations. Also out is the doughnut – but only those bought individually. Multi-packs are selling like hot cakes. The times we live in.

All the rage

The average “Briton” spends 11 minutes and 17 seconds in a rage every day, according to a peculiar study for Samsung Galaxy. On average, it says, we lose our tempers four times. I get as narked as the next man, mainly at lost objects. But four times a day? Exaggerations like that leave me furious.

Telly tale

Another thing we’ve been on about for years: the expression “cooncil telly”. Once again, we see it misapplied to people who lack cable or satellite TV. Fact: the expression’s origin lies in the plethora of Sky dishes that appeared on cooncil estates back in the Eighties. Honestly, misusing this expression make me so angry.