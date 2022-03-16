DOG thefts in Scotland jumped by 42 per cent during the pandemic.

New figures from Police Scotland, obtained by The Herald, reveal that there were 88 crimes where dogs were stolen or attempts were made to steal dogs in 2020/2021, up from 62 in the previous financial year.

The statistics - which have not been released before - come ahead of a debate in the Scottish Parliament on bringing in new legislation to specifically make dog theft a crime.

Maurice Golden, the Conservative MSP seeking to bring in the new law, said the figures demonstrated that there was “a growing problem across the country.”

He warned that the statistics may not “reveal the true extent of the problem.”

Previously, Police Scotland has been unable to reveal the number of dog theft crimes recorded as their computer systems did not allow them to search “by nature of property stolen.”

However, after a flurry of Freedom of Information requests, the force’s analysis and performance team searched through every recorded theft in Scotland to see if it mentioned dogs.

They uncovered significant increases in the North East, Forth Valley, Tayside, Lothian and Borders, Fife, Lanarkshire, and Ayrshire.

However, there was a reduction in numbers in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Argyll and West Dumbartonshire, Highlands and Islands, and Dumfries and Galloway,

Tayside saw the greatest increase in the number of crimes, increasing from seven crimes in the previous year to 19 in 2020/21.

While the North East saw a 700 per cent increase, this was down to just one crime being recorded in 2019/20.

The figures should be treated with some caution. The 42 per cent increase includes domestic issues and disputes rather than stealing for cash.

That could include, a disagreement over who owns a dog after a relationship between two people breaks down.

A review of the data supplied highlighted that 42 of the 150 crimes would be fall under this category.

Without these crimes, the increase in dog theft is up from 48 to 60, a 25 per cent hike compared to the previous year.

That’s roughly the same as the increase in the number of dogs being stolen in England and Wales.

Residential premises account for 78 of all crimes over the two years, while 16 were pinched from a garden or outside kennel.

Just over one in five, around 35, occurred in open spaces such as paths, parks or streets.

Only seven dogs were stolen from outside business premises such as a shop or pub.

The document also included a number of notable crimes, including “indications of more organised criminality.”

In the Lothian and Border, eight Border Collie puppies from a farm outbuilding were stolen. Police say this would have needed suitable transportation and “some prior awareness of the situation.”

While in Fife, one bitch and nine puppies were taken from locked cages in an external kennel at a dog breeder’s home.

The estimated value of the loss was £27,500.

The force also suggests the increase in the online market for dogs could be behind the crimes.

Police say they are also concerned over the use of threats, violence and weapons in the theft of dogs.

In Glasgow, one victim had a knife held to their neck while the thief demanded they hand over their dog.

Mr Golden said: “These figures are helpful in demonstrating this is a growing problem across the country.

“We know dog theft is recorded in different ways by police in different areas, so this won’t even reveal the true extent of the problem.

“There’s a clear public interest in, and appetite for, strengthening the law in this area.

“Not only will it stiffen the punishment for the cruel and violent people responsible for this despicable practice, it should deter others from getting involved too.

“It will improve recording and present the courts with clearer and more realistic options.

“Dogs are treasured members of the family, sometimes people’s closest companion in the world. It’s time the law recognised that.”

Mr Golden’s new law would impose a maximum sentence of five years.

However, it’s been criticised by Roddy Dunlop QC, dean of the Faculty of Advocates, who says the new legislation is unnecessary.

He told The Herald: “There is already in place in the common law of Scotland a significant deterrent. If one needs to make that more robust, then it can be done by way of reinforcing sentencing guidelines without the need to introduce a specific statutory crime.”



