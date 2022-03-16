POLICE officers have been “scarred for life” and “temporarily deafened” after fireworks were used to attack them, MSPs have been told.

David Hamilton, chairman of the Scottish Police Federation, told Holyrood’s Justice Committee that some officers have been badly burned in fireworks incidents.

Mr Hamilton and assistant chief officer Stuart Stevens of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spoke in favour of a proposed Bill which will restrict the sale of fireworks and set up control zones where their use is prohibited.

The Bill will also limit when fireworks can be sold to dates around Bonfire Night, Hogmanay and Diwali.

Mr Hamilton said there has been a “marked increase” in people using fireworks as weapons.

He said: “We have seen officers badly burned with fireworks, who have been scarred for life, traumatised by it.

“We’ve also had officers who have been temporarily deafened by fireworks.

“It has been a consistent problem all my career.

“I think it is getting worse though and our police responses probably since about 2016 have been ramped up significantly in terms of having to respond to this.”

Riot gear and shields are often the only protection police officers can use, he said.

In a submission to MSPs, the Scottish Police Federation said that there have been "a number of injuries", highlighting "one occasion an officer was badly burned by a firework that lodged in her body armour".

Mr Stevens said the days around Bonfire Night see around 40% of annual attacks on firefighters.

In 2020, there were 17 attacks on firefighters as well as 14 in 2021, he said.

He told the committee: “Every year, we see a quite considerable number of incidents where fireworks are either fired at emergency services workers or are used to intimidate members of the community.

“Put through letterboxes, smashing car windows and put into cars.

“Clearly that presents quite a significant challenge to the fire service.”

The Scottish Government's proposals include introducing a fireworks licensing system and a new power for local aurthorities to designate fireworks control zones where public use of fireworks is not permitted.

The plans would also restrict the days fireworks can be sold to and used by the general public as well as roll out a new offence to criminalise the supply of fireworks and pyrotechnics to under-18s.

The Bill also sets out a new offence of being in possession of a pyrotechnic while at, or travelling to, certain places or events, without reasonable excuse.

In setting out the propsoals, SNP Community Safety Minister, Ash Regan, said: “This Bill will ensure appropriate action is taken over the sale and use of fireworks as well as reducing the misuse of pyrotechnic devices such as flares.

“We have undertaken a significant programme of engagement and evidence gathering which has demonstrated strong public support for tougher action."

She added: “We have already moved quickly to introduce regulations restricting the times of day and the volume of fireworks that can be supplied to the public - as well as the times fireworks can be set off.

“This Bill demonstrates our absolute commitment to further improve safety for communities across Scotland.”