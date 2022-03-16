THE HUSBAND of Zananin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has said he will make his wife a cup of tea and do some tidying up to celebrate her arrival home.

Richard Ratcliffe was speaking to broadcasters before he went in to the House of Commons to listen to the Foreign Secretary update MPs on his wife’s release.

Mr Ratcliffe said his wife was “pretty agitated” prior to boarding the plane in Tehran, following six years of imprisonment in Iran.

He said the journey back to the Uk would only be the start of the process and it would take time for the family to settle back into normal life.

Joined by the couple’s young daughter Gabriella, he said: “There will probably be a couple of days peace and quiet somewhere else, and then back here.

“The first thing she wanted was for me to make her a cup of tea, so we will do (that).

“I think actually we were looking at the house and it needs a bit of tidying, so there might be a bit of tidying, perhaps directed by mummy when she comes back.”

Mr Ratcliffe said there had been “some scary conevrsations” with his wife over the past few days, explaining: “There have been some scary conversations in the last couple of days as well, with people trying to make sure she would be well behaved when she came back.

“There is a big grin on her face in that photo (taken of her on the plane). It is going to be lovely to see her, lovely to catch up with her.

“We’ve chosen which toys we’re taking so that she can get to see them. We’re looking forward to a new life.”

He also said the whole family would have to undergo a “recovery process”, adding: “You can’t get back the time that is gone, that’s a fact.

“But we live in the future and not the past, so we’ll take it one day at a time.”

“I think it is going to be the beginning of a new life, a normal life, and hopefully a happy family.

“And there will be bumps, no doubt, and all the normal squabbles we had before but we’re really looking forward to seeing her.”