NICOLA Sturgeon hopes to start sheltering thousands of Ukrainian refugees in temporary shelter from this weekend and is drawing up plans to offer “long-term sustainable accommodation” to those fleeing war.

But the First Minister cautioned that the pace at which refugees can arrive will be determined by the UK Government, which is yet to confirm whether it will approve the Scottish Government’s proposal to become a “super sponsor” of an initial 3,000 refugees, despite backing the idea “in principle”.

Under Ms Sturgeon’s plans, the Scottish Government would essentially sponsor 3,000 refugees and then source accommodation - in a bid to ensure those fleeing Ukraine has arrive at pace.

Earlier this week, Michael Gove announced a community sponsorship Ukrainian refugee scheme where members of the public can offer accommodation to Ukrainian refugees they have made contact with.

Ms Sturgeon said her administration’s “super sponsor” proposals will ”short circuit that process”.

She said: “We want to, have offered to, act as a single, super-sponsor to allow significant numbers of people fleeing Ukraine to come to Scotland immediately.”

Speaking in Holyrood, Ms Sturgeon said as well as an initial commitment to take in 3,000 refugees, “longer term, we have given an uncapped commitment to support at least 10 per cent of the total number who seek sanctuary in the UK”.

She added: “In practice, Scottish Government sponsorship would mean that people from Ukraine do not need to be matched with individual sponsors before being allowed entry to the UK.

“They would be able to come here to sanctuary and safety first.”

The First Minister said that, subject to UK Government approval, those arriving in Scotland will be given temporary accommodation before the Scottish Government will “work at speed with partners” including councils, the Scottish Refugee Council, the NHS and Disclosure Scotland “to complete safeguarding checks” and to “put in place wider health, education, practical and befriending support, and arrange longer term accommodation”.

Ms Sturgeon warned that plans also need to be drawn up for “long-term sustainable accommodation".

She said: “Our aim is that our super-sponsor route will run in parallel with the first phase of the wider UK scheme.

“That should make it possible - and this is certainly our hope - for the first 3,000 displaced Ukrainians to begin arriving in Scotland from as early as this weekend.”

The First Minister insisted that “there is no good reason” why refugees cannot begin arriving at the weekend.

She said: “We hope and expect that it will be and, crucially, this is the basis on which we are now planning.

“We are working closely with local authorities, other public sector agencies - Disclosure Scotland, for example - the third sector and the UK Government on the practical issues that need to be addressed to ensure the process operates smoothly.”

Ms Sturgeon told MSPs that “as a matter of priority”, the Scottish Government is attempting to “secure immediate temporary accommodation that is safe and comfortable for people, while longer term arrangements are put in place”.

She added: “In addition to harnessing voluntary support, we are assessing other longer-term housing options.

“This will include, where available, local authority and housing association properties, but also private sector or holiday accommodation.”

The First Minister told Holyrood that £15 million is being allocated for the Scottish Government’s “immediate response” to the crisis.

Around £11 million will be allocated to local councils, £2.25 million will be spent on temporary accommodation and £1.4 million will go to the Scottish Refugee Council for the expansion of their refugee integration service.