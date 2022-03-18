AS UK Hospitality’s CEO Kate Nicholls recently pointed out, hospitality was “hit first and hit hardest" by coronavirus, losing up to £114.8bn in sales in 2020/21 alone. In Scotland, billions were also lost and it’s estimated that there are now between 30,000-48,000 vacancies. Aviation, which wasn’t directly supported by governments north and south of the border, has lost around £40bn and over 67,000 jobs as passenger number plummeted.

Grim reading but today as the last remaining travel restrictions are lifted, normality could be about to return, and a national recovery could be on the cards.

I remember as if it were yesterday, the intense feeling of dread and disquiet my wife and I experienced as we shuffled anxiously through an eerily quiet departure lounge of Eleutherius Venizelos Airport, Athens.

A profound feeling of great unease and trepidation shared by our fellow travellers and cabin crew, if their worried looks and tense body language was anything to go by.

Gone were the usual gleeful expressions, friendly babble, and satisfied smiles of returning holidaymakers, replaced instead with anxious expressions from passengers bathed in hand sanitiser clutching a face mask.

That was just over two years ago, March 11, 2020, the day that the World Health Organisation (WHO), formally declared the Covid-19 outbreak a global pandemic. The day the world as we once knew and loved changed foreve. It would be a long time before any of us would be able to travel abroad again.

At the time no-one, least of all Dr Tedros Adhanom, WHO director-general, who said, “this is not just a public health crisis, it is crisis that will touch every sector”, could have predicted how chillingly accurate his words would prove to be or have foretold of the devastating and deadly impact Covid would have on our daily lives, particularly our ability to freely travel.

Two weeks later, any thoughts or plans of travelling, either locally or internationally, were grounded when our partygate PM Boris Johnson, forever the optimist, dropped his blustering bravado and, backed by Scotland’s chief pessimist Nicola Sturgeon, introduced the first legally enforced national lockdown since the Second World War.

Sadly, it wouldn’t be the last, and over the next two damaging years, in a hit and mostly miss effort to curtail the spread of the virus, a revolving cycle of international travel bans, quarantines, and self-isolation periods, and restrictions on movement, as well as a myriad of mandatory curbs such as mask wearing, and social distancing measures became the norm.

Well, the good news for holidaymakers, international travellers, and the economy is that UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps this week confirmed that all remaining Covid travel measures, including the Passenger Locater Form and PCR/LFT Tests would be scrapped.

On this issue at least, the Scottish Government are in step with the UK Government and these changes will also apply here. Regrettably, though, the mask mandate, dropped in England, will still be a legal requirement in Scotland. Hardly a success story, given that Scotland has the highest rate of infection in the UK.

The lifting of these remaining travel restrictions should boost the fortunes of our ailing aviation sector, travel companies and businesses dependant on inbound visitors.

Will it be another year of road-hogging campervans and staycations for UK holidaymakers or now that the skies are open will they seek out some sun, sea, and sangria?

Well, both sectors desperately need your business. But if you’re considering travelling abroad, then book now before massive hikes in fuel surcharges are applied. Also remember the rapid rise in the cost-of-living is also affecting European countries so prices are expected to shoot up.

If it’s a staycation, the lack of inbound tourists, particularly the high-spending Yanks who have been cancelling in their droves since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, has created a gap in the market needing filled but demand will be high and lack of staff a major issue.

I’m just happy, that after two miserable years of living under severe curbs and having our movements restricted, we’re now being given our freedoms back and have a choice of where and how we travel.