WHEN we made the decision to install an air source heat pump, we bought a standalone electric room heater so we wouldn’t be cold.

Let’s say we had some misgivings – not about a heat pump being the best thing environmentally, and the sensible one financially long term, but about how effectively it would heat a 60-year-old house.

We assumed that our radiators would be tepid and we’d shiver through the end of winter. That’s because heat pumps heat water to a lower temperature than gas boilers, so they work best with underfloor heating and lots of insulation.

Our ageing home still has radiators and – we believed – not yet enough insulation.

The global climate might benefit, as we reduced our carbon dioxide emissions by more than half, but our little domestic microclimate, we thought, would experience a historic period of cooling.

We also thought that outdoors, there would be a permanent low-level hum.

Well, that was last month. This month, with the heat pump operating, we’ve sent the electric heater back unused: it’s obvious we’ll never need it. We’re able to dry clothes on radiators, quickly, just as before. If Judith Ralston were delivering the forecast for our house, she’d be declaring a balmy and settled 20 throughout, with cool breezes confined to the leaky porch.

And it’s genuinely quiet. You have to be near it to hear it. A lot of the time it’s silent – we even worried at first it wasn’t working properly until we realised it only clicks into action when the thermostat tells it to.

We were reassured many times that our home would be warm enough, especially since we’d had cavity wall insulation put in, but I had struggled to believe it. The heat pump concept, for the lay person, can be hard to trust, since it uses heat from the Scottish air (you see my problem).

But it’s not voodoo. They are basically refridgeration systems in reverse, collecting ambient heat to warm your home and expelling the cold leftover air. The heat is at a low temperature, but compressing it raises it enough to heat water.

Heat pumps use electricity but are very efficient and believe it or not, they’re effective to minus 20 degrees. It’s very early days and the weather has been above freezing and relatively mild but ours is averaging more than five kilowatt hours of heat out for every kilowatt hour of power we put in. At this rate, the annual average should be above the four we were expecting.

So they work and the temperature is a revelation, but it's not just the radiators that provide the warm glow. It’s also heartening to know that by joining millions of Europeans who are installing heat pumps, you are in a small way helping to frustrate Vladimir Putin’s strategy of exploiting Europe’s gas dependency.

The EU wants to cut the use of Russian gas by two thirds this year and end it “well before 2030”, partly through an accelerated switch to heat pumps. They already heat about 11 per cent of Europe’s residential buildings, with 1.8m installed in 2020, and uptake is dramatically increasing. The EU wants 30m in use by 2030, alongside a vast increase in wind and solar power generation. The UK is a very poor performer on heat pumps, but even here, 37,000 were installed in 2020.

Not only does this help stem the flow of euros and pounds to Russia’s war machine, it increases our energy security, switches consumers to cheap-to-generate renewable power and – crucially – contributes massively to reducing carbon emissions.

Such is the urgency of tackling climate change that we can no longer snip away at emissions; we need to scythe them back. Switching to renewable heat is a relatively simple way to do that.

Scotland’s 2.5m dwellings account for 15 per cent of our carbon emissions, largely because of gas use. The Scottish Government has a target of heating one million homes and 50,000 other buildings with low carbon tech like heat pumps by 2030. That’s hugely ambitious, but I’m now starting to think it can be done.

Generous grant and loan funding is available for installing heat pumps, but I’m not going to make wild claims for how much they’ll save you on your running costs compared to gas. If you have oil heating, or liquefied petroleum gas, then you can be more confident of cost savings, but gas?

There could be financial savings but they may not be large. It depends on things like how efficient your heat pump is, getting the sizing right, your energy tariffs and levels of insulation. Home Energy Scotland’s excellent advisers help people work out the best option for their home.

It's early days for us, so I can’t give you definitive costs; what I can say is that it appears we might save some money. It certainly doesn’t look like we’ll be paying more. As we add more insulation, the savings should increase.

Which is all lovely for people who have homes that are suitable for heat pumps, you might observe, but what about the many who don’t? People who live in old tenement flats, for instance, which account for 28 per cent of Scotland’s urban housing stock? Heat pumps aren’t the answer here, so will “green hydrogen” boilers in future replace methane ones in tenement flats? Perhaps, but don’t hold your breath – the technology is in its infancy.

Realistically, some homes will be using natural gas for years to come, but that shouldn’t stop us installing heat pumps elsewhere; in fact, it makes it even more important that we do.

And while heat pumps may not offer an escape route from high energy prices, in the long term, electricity prices seem more likely to fall than gas prices. Renewable power is now the cheapest electricity to generate and our home-grown supply of it is increasing – in 2020, Scotland produced renewable electricity equivalent to 97.4 per cent of its power demand. The UK’s complex energy pricing model means this doesn’t yet show through in electricity prices, but it seems unlikely that the public will tolerate that for very much longer.

There are plenty of naysayers ready to do down renewable heating. Reactionary Brexiteers like Nigel Farage and Steve Baker, casting around for a new whinge, are starting to oppose the switch to renewable heating on cost grounds; needless to say, they take no responsibility for the grave consequences of continuing with fossil fuels.

So ministers in Scotland and England need to be one step ahead. They need to ensure that grants are available so that installing a heat pump and insulation is no more expensive than replacing a gas boiler. For low-income homes, there should be no cost at all.

Once you experience this technology, you realise that moving to renewable heating is nothing to fear. The scary thing is what happens if we don’t.

