IN the shadows of Ukraine, which understandably continues to be a key focal point for discussion and debate, two key events happened this week which should fill us all with pride. Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori were released from Iran and where finally reunited with their families in the UK.

I met with Nazanin’s husband Richard when he was on his second hunger strike, camped outside of the Foreign Office in the hope that one day Nazanin would be released from Iran. Thankfully, that day has now come. I wish Richard, Nazanin and their daughter Gabriella all the best as they now get on with their lives as a family once more. I also want to pay tribute to their local MP Tulip Siddiq who has been instrumental in securing Nazanin’s release.

At the heart of any aspect of politics is people, whether that be domestic or international. This has been highlighted by the recent issue with Ukraine of which, rightly the focus is on the humanitarian crisis and the displacement of many families fleeing Ukraine and seeking refuge in neighbouring countries.

I’m pleased that the UK Government have finally made a firm commitment to help those fleeing Ukraine and seeking safe passage and refuge with the Homes for Ukraine Programme, but the policy is not without legitimate criticism.

I want to see this programme deliver its aim of supporting refugees and see that they get the right and adequate support in place, but I do have some concerns about it, namely that of safeguarding.

As a policy, I agree with the sentiment – who wouldn’t as it’s vital we all play our part – but to do this properly requires a multifaceted approach with national and local government involvement that goes beyond words of sympathy and solidarity.

Anyone who works in local government will tell you that one of the biggest issues in service delivery is a lack of funding and resources to deliver the council’s agenda.

While the government have said that there will be appropriate funding to support the Homes for Ukraine Programme, the reality is that local councils face tough times. They will do what is expected of them but the limited resources that they currently have mean even more pressure on them. It's high time that local authorities got a better funding deal.

Neither the Scottish nor UK governments value local government. If they did the SNP would have scrapped the “unfair council tax” which they promised to do so back in 2007.

I agree with the aim and ambition of the Homes for Ukraine programme but there are obvious failings that I don’t believe have been taken into consideration by the UK Government, which if not addressed will potentially become an issue further down the line with serious consequences and a real personal cost.

What we have here is a situation of people fleeing a war-torn country. By definition of their refugee status, they are vulnerable. Due to that vulnerability, there has to be a system of checks and balances. If those checks and balances aren’t put in place, I fear that we could end up with an increase in people potentially being subjected to modern day slavery or worse. That is something we really don’t want to see happen and it’s crucial the government addresses this now.

What we need is a UK-wide four nations approach. I don’t want to see the SNP playing petty grievance politics by trying to position themselves as somehow being able to do better.

My frustration with politicians is that whatever the issue is it becomes flavour of the month. Politicians take to Twitter to express their solidarity. This isn’t the first time we have been here with politicians saying they will use their spare room to support a refugee. Whilst the intention is commendable it really isn’t the answer, just part of the solution.

Having a well thought out policy has to be more than just giving a place of refuge for those fleeing Ukraine. The sad and brutal reality is that the majority of people seeking refuge here in the UK will be women and children whilst the Ukrainian men stay and fight. That means we need to ensure that their welfare is maintained and that requires an appropriate support system to ensure that their welfare and primary care needs are met.

Barrie Cunning is managing director of Pentland Communications and a former Scottish Labour Parliamentary candidate