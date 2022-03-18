DOMESTIC abusers would be placed on register akin to sexual offenders, under plans by the Scottish Conservatives.

The Tories want to draw up a Bill that would create a database for domestic abusers and will formally announce the plans at the party’s conference in Aberdeen today.

The register, which would work similarly to the sex offenders register, would lead to abusers being placed on a database that could see police or local authorities act if a potential victim is at risk.

The Bill will be introduced by Tory MSP Pam Gosal in the Scottish Parliament. The plans have emerged as the number of domestic abuse incidents reached their highest level on record, with over 65,000 incidents in 2020-21 alone.

Under the Conservative plans, convicted domestic abusers would be forced to notify the police if they change addresses or have a passport, so they can be closely monitored after being released from prison.

Offenders subject to court orders would also have to complete mandatory rehabilitation to help stop further criminal behaviour. The party hope that introducing the register would give vital information to local authorities and the police, and prevent future abuse.

Ms Gosal said: “I am delighted to announce our plans to create a domestic abuse register, which would give police and local authorities a powerful tool to prevent abuse.

“The SNP have spent years putting criminals ahead of victims, and domestic abusers have been allowed to roam free in our communities undetected.

“This register will put an end to that, and allow police to act before potential victims are put in danger.”

She added: “We will also introduce designated BAME engagement officers, to ensure that support is accessible for every community in Scotland.

“Domestic abuse is a stain on our society – The Scottish Conservatives will ensure that victims, not criminals, are at the heart of our justice system.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We consider all proposals carefully.

“Violence against women is a fundamental violation of human rights and absolutely no-one should have to suffer abuse.

“This insidious crime has a devastating impact on victims and the Scottish Government encourages all those who experience domestic abuse to report it and seek support.

“Police Scotland’s Domestic Abuse Disclosure Scheme continues to help safeguard those who have been suffering from, or at risk of, domestic abuse.

“Any plans to develop a register would require careful consideration and further discussions with Police Scotland and other justice partners.

“We keep the law under continual review and are always keen to explore options to reduce crime and reoffending, and we would be interested to understand the detail of any measures being put forward by the Conservatives in their Member’s Bill.

“The backlog in cases is a primary concern, which is why a justice recovery fund of £53.2 million has been allocated in the next financial year to recovery, renewal and transformation activity across the justice system as we emerge from the pandemic.”