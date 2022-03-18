THE Scottish Tory conference has opened with a reminder of splits in the party over Boris Johnson, with a prominent MP restating his willingness to replace him.

Tom Tugendhat, chair of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, said he would “offer a vision that matters to our country” if he was Prime Minister.

Ahead of a conference address by Chancellor Rishi Sunak, he also said he wanted his party to cut taxes in order to stimulate the economy.

“I'm a fan of low tax conservatism,” he told a packed breakfast meeting in Aberdeen.

He also praised the “extraordinary Union”.

Mr Tugendhat had previously said he would stand for the Tory leadership if the PM was brought down by the partygate scandal about pandemic lockdown rules being broken.

Scottish leader Douglas Ross last week withdrew his no confidence letter in Mr Johnson, saying the war in Ukraine had made unity the priority.

But Mr Tugendhat made it clear his plans hadn’t changed.

Asked if it was still his aim to run if there was a vacancy, he said: “If you have the capability to serve your country and serve your community, you should offer yourself for service. “Whether or not you're accepted, that's up to the electorate, whether that be the party or the country.

“I generally think it's a moral responsibility. If you think you have the capability to serve your community and your country, you should offer yourself to do it.

“So it is absolutely my position that if I get the support, if it appears that I can serve our country, then I will do it, and I will offer a vision that I think matters to our country.

“I will offer a view of what I think is the greatest nation that the world has seen. I think the Americans are wrong on this. I think the United Kingdom is the greatest union that the world has achieved.

“It is a remarkable peaceful cooperation that brings together not just English Scots, Welsh and Irish, but Jews, French, Indians, Pakistanis. It's an extraordinary union. And I will offer that.

“Now it'll be up to first of all the members of the Parliament, you know, to choose who they wish their candidates then and then it will be up to all of us as members.”

Earlier in his speech, which was largely about Russia and Ukraine, Mr Tugendhat also stressed the importance of public service and integrity in democracies.

Without mentioning Mr Johnson by name, he said: “You see people who are thinking about a narrow advantage. You see people who are thinking about what it means for their immediate future, what it means for their party advantage, for their narrow advantage, and forget that actually, the whole point of public service, the whole point of being elected to anything, to any office, is serving our community.”

The Tonbridge MP also said he wanted a bigger army and a stronger, low tax economy.

He said: “That means going for growth. That really does mean going for growth.

“One of the reasons why I'm a I'm a fan of low tax conservatism, I’m a fan of it for the very simple reason that f you want to have growth, if you want to have individuals making the success of their lives and actually growing an economy that then sustains a greater, a larger cake rather than just a bigger slice of the cake, what you actually do is you encourage that growth.”

Under Mr Sunak, the overall tax burden has risen to its highest level since the 1950s, largely as result of unprecedented spending due to Covid.

Mr Tugendhat was lavished with praise by the host of the fringe event, the Tory chief whip at Holyrood, Stephen Kerr.

A former MP, Mr Kerr welcomed the audience by describing Mr Tugendhat as one of his “political heroes”.

He said: “Tom embodies the principles of public service that I absolutely believe we need to re-enthrone in our politics in Scotland and throughout the United Kingdom.

“Tom has integrity and he has also got authority.”

Closing the event, Mr Kerr said he hoped the audience had “a sense of the quality of the thinking, and perhaps most importantly of all, the quality of the character of this man”.