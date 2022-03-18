LABOUR would return to second place in Holyrood if an election was held tomorrow, a new poll has found.

The survey found that the Scottish Conservatives would lose more than a quarter of their MSPs and go back to becoming the third largest party in the Scottish Parliament.

It suggests Labour would have 24 seats while the Tories 23.

The Savanta ComRes poll, published in the Scotsman, comes as the Scottish Tories begin their three day Spring conference in Aberdeen with Prime Minister Boris Johnson to address the event in person later.

Douglas Ross, struggling with a throat condition, is to address the conference tomorrow, giving a shorter version of his speech.

The results of the survey also suggest that the Greens would see their representation increase significantly, returning a further 5 MSPs to bring their total to 13, according to estimates from Ballot Box Scotland.

Elsewhere it shows the LibDems would gain three seats, Labour would gain two, and the SNP would lose two.

The results would see the SNP have 62 MSPs (now 64), Labour 24 (now 22), the Tories 23 (now 31), the Greens 13 (now 8), and the LibDems 7 (now 4).

It would result in a similar parliamentary make-up as now, with a larger pro-independence majority of 75 MSPs, compared to the current 72.

The poll of 1008 voting adults also suggested that, if indyref2 were held tomorrow, then the No side would win.

It found that, with don’t knows excluded, 52% of Scots would back remaining in the Union. The Yes side would be slightly behind on 48%.

Pamela Nash, chief executive of Scotland in Union, said: “The SNP and Greens are tone deaf as they continue with their campaign to leave the UK.

“The majority of people in Scotland do not want another divisive referendum, especially amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

“With so many challenges facing people, it’s clear that we need politicians focused on pulling communities together and pooling and sharing resources and talent - rather than politicians trying to pull people apart.”

