LABOUR would return to second place in Holyrood if an election was held tomorrow, a new poll has shown.

The survey found that the Scottish Conservatives would lose more than a quarter of their MSPs and go back to becoming the third largest party in the Scottish Parliament.

It suggests Labour would have 24 seats while the Tories 23.

The Savanta ComRes poll, published in the Scotsman, comes as the Scottish Tories begin their three day Spring conference in Aberdeen with Prime Minister Boris Johnson to address the event in person later.

Douglas Ross, struggling with a throat condition, is to address the conference tomorrow, giving a shorter version of his speech.

Earlier this year the Scottish Tory leader called for Mr Johnson to resign over the partygate saga, and submitted a no confidence letter to the 1922 committee of Conservative MPs.

But with the pressure lifted over the PM in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine last month and the ongoing war, Mr Ross last week withdrew his letter of no confidence.

The results of today's survey also suggest that the Greens would see their representation increase significantly, returning a further 5 MSPs to bring their total to 13, according to estimates from Ballot Box Scotland.

Elsewhere it shows the LibDems would gain three seats, Labour would gain two, and the SNP would lose two.

The results would see the SNP have 62 MSPs (now 64), Labour 24 (now 22), the Tories 23 (now 31), the Greens 13 (now 8), and the LibDems 7 (now 4).

It would result in a similar parliamentary make-up as now, with a larger pro-independence majority of 75 MSPs, compared to the current 72.

The poll of 1008 voting adults also suggested that, if indyref2 were held tomorrow, then the No side would win.

It found that, with don’t knows excluded, 52% of Scots would back remaining in the Union. The Yes side would be slightly behind on 48%.

Scottish Conservative Shadow Secretary for Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Donald Cameron MSP said: “The SNP and Scottish Greens should take heed of this poll and stop their ill-timed and unwanted push for another divisive independence referendum.

“Scottish public opinion is clear that the tragedy unfolding in Ukraine is the overriding issue facing the country and the world – yet many nationalists are still so obsessed with their own self-serving agenda that they can’t or won’t see it.

“On top of Russia’s deplorable actions internationally, we also have the huge domestic challenges of rebuilding Scotland’s economy after the pandemic and a cost-of-living crisis.

“The Scottish Government have enough on their plate - their self-indulgent constitutional obsession must stop.”

Pamela Nash, chief executive of Scotland in Union, said: “The SNP and Greens are tone deaf as they continue with their campaign to leave the UK.

“The majority of people in Scotland do not want another divisive referendum, especially amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

“With so many challenges facing people, it’s clear that we need politicians focused on pulling communities together and pooling and sharing resources and talent - rather than politicians trying to pull people apart.”

Labour was the largest party in Holyrood from 1999 to 2007 - with the SNP the main opposition in those years - but dropped to second place in 2007 when the SNP became the largest and formed a minority government for the first time.

However, Labour fell into third place behind the SNP and second placed Conservatives in 2016 and remained the third biggest party after last year's Holyrood poll.

The SNP have 64 MSPs, the Conservatives 31, Labour 22, the Scottish Greens seven and Lib Dems four.



