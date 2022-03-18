HOLYROOD’S Transport Committee has demanded answers from P&O’s chief executive over the decision to sack 800 staff with no notice.

It comes as trade union Nautilus International expressed “serious safety concerns” over the firm's decision to replace employees with cheaper agency workers.

All P&O sailings, including the Cairnryan - Larne service, are currently suspended.

Dean Lockhart, the Tory MSP who sits as Convener of the Net Zero, Energy and Transport Committee, has written to CEO Peter Hebblethwaite to express his concern about the redundancies.

He asks for an “urgent update so that the Committee may reflect on its immediate scrutiny in relation to this matter.”

Mr Lockhart urges the ferry boss to provide further information specifically on the impact on staff based in Scotland and what the impact might be on the busy regular sailing between Scotland and Northern Ireland.

He also asks for the boss to share any “communication you have had with the Scottish Government about the 17 March announcement, whether before or after the announcement”.

On Friday morning, the Prime Minister's Official spokesman confirmed that some officials in the Department for Transport (DfT) were informed of the plans on Wednesday night, but insisted Boris Johnson had no knowledge.

He said the information was "kept tight" within the department for "commercial sensitivity" reasons, but was unable to say when the PM found out.

Mr Lockhart says MSPs will discuss P&O’s fate at their next meeting on Tuesday.

The committee has also written to Transport Secretary Michael Matheson asking for his reaction, and details of communications he had with the firm before and after the announcement.

Earlier, Nautilus Internation’s general secretary Mark Dickinson said it was “an intensely worrying situation” as sailing ships across the Channel is “like walking across a six-lane motorway at rush hour”.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “There are serious safety concerns, which is why the company cannot reintroduce services with the lower-paid agency crew that they’ve recruited via this company called International Ferry Management of Malta.”

Mr Dickinson said the Maritime Coastguard Agency must be “absolutely clear and confident that those new crew, unfamiliar with the vessels, unfamiliar with the routes, with the berths” can operate the ships safely.

He added: “We’ve written to the Maritime Coastguard Agency and we hope and we pray that they will do their job.”

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) said it was seeking legal advice to challenge the sackings.

Before suspending sailings, P&O Ferries operated four routes: Dover to Calais, Hull to Rotterdam, Liverpool to Dublin, and Cairnryan, Scotland, to Larne, Northern Ireland.

Announcing the decision on Thursday, the ferry operator, bought by Dubai-based logistics giant DP World in 2019, insisted the decision to cut jobs was “very difficult but necessary” as it was “not a viable business” in its current state.

It said in a statement: “We have made a £100 million loss year-on-year, which has been covered by our parent, DP World. This is not sustainable.

“Our survival is dependent on making swift and significant changes now. Without these changes there is no future for P&O Ferries.”

Meanwhile, UK Government Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps said he reacted with “shock and dismay” at P&O Ferries’ “insensitive and brutal” decision to sack the workers.

Speaking to the Conservatives’ spring forum in Blackpool, he said: “I want to take the opportunity to put on record my shock and my dismay at the insensitive and brutal treatment of its employees yesterday.

“Sacked by a pre-recorded Zoom meeting with just 30 minutes’ notice.

“No-one should treat employees in that way in the 21st century.”

He also noted how P&O had been one of those to accept Government support during the coronavirus pandemic.

Downing Street has also warned on “ramifications”.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said the Government was looking to see if the company’s actions broke the relevant rules.

“We are looking very closely at the actions that this company has taken to see whether they acted within the rules,” the spokesman said.

“Once we have concluded that, we will decide what the ramifications are. Obviously there are a lot of valid questions in relation to existing contracts, etc.

“We are working through exactly the detail of what action the company took. Once we have have come to that conclusion, we will set out any further steps.”