YOU may notice a change in today’s Herald. We have given The Herald View more prominence, more space and, most importantly, more words.

Our reasoning is simple. The Herald View is the only place where we will share the paper’s opinion. The leader column, as it’s called by journalists, is a space dedicated to giving our take on the big issues that affect Scotland.

In these febrile times, where so many publications and websites exaggerate and distort stories we aim always to report objectively on our news pages.

Simply put, a Herald news story should be factual, accurate and without prejudice. We may fall down occasionally and when we do readers soon let us know all about it – which is as it should be.

Our opinion pages are a different matter.

As the nature of The Herald has changed, with breaking news going live on heraldscotland.com within moments of it happening, the space devoted to op-ed, as it’s known, has expanded.

Today’s paper, for instance has six pages of columns, including our prized letters pages. We are now as much about analysis, reaction and comment as we are about news.

Sometimes, though, especially online, readers find it hard to differentiate between news and opinion.

Our op-ed pages begin under the Herald Voices masthead and end with the letters pages. Online, you’ll find them in the Voices section.

Here, you will find Iain Macwhirter, Neil Mackay, Rebecca McQuillan, Alison Rowat, Mark Smith and many more.

These are pages where opinion can rage, opinions that can seem harsh and, sometimes, unfair.

And that’s because they are opinions – not news.

Opinion pieces must be accurate and truthful but columnists can be as unfair with their views as they like. Their job is to spark debate and discussion and their pieces will always be clearly marked as opinion. But it’s their opinion. Not ours.

The Herald View, however, is the considered opinion of the newspaper whether it’s on politics, business or culture. It is the only place you will find what The Herald, as an organisation, thinks.

Today we examine the extension of mask wearing rules and the behaviour of P&O.

Please join the debate and let us know what you think at letters@theherald.co.uk or write to us at Letters, The Herald, 125 Fullarton Drive, Glasgow East Investment Park, Glasgow G32 8FG.

Letters should not exceed 500 words and must include a full address (not for publication) and contact number.

You’ll find our leader on page 23 today and it’s in the Voices section of heraldscotland.com.