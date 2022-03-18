LET’S say it’s not a smokescreen by Moscow and some sort of peace deal is becoming possible, albeit a long way off. If that’s the case - and if Ukraine could accept what already looks to be deeply insulting, absurd and humiliating terms - then the west needs to ask itself: what kind of ‘peace’ can we ever really achieve with Putin?
Putin now raises the spectre of instituting purges and a new Great Terror against his own people in the style of Stalin. His troops are accused of raping and murdering Ukrainian women.
This goes far beyond the illegal invasion of another nation. Putin is already a war criminal, soaked in innocent blood. He’s shelled maternity hospitals and schools.
Now, though, he threatens atrocities against Russians, while his own soldiers behave like animals - carrying out the same crimes the rape squads of the Red Army committed at the end of the Second World War. How can there ever be real peace with Russia while Putin remains in power?
To read the rest of this analysis, sign up to The Herald's political newsletter, Unspun, for FREE and get unrivalled political analysis in your inbox every day at 6pm.
Our columns are a platform for writers to express their opinions. They do not necessarily represent the views of The Herald.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment