I BAULK at making too many comparisons between the US Supreme Court and the BBC Board. After all, one is the final arbiter of such heated and very tangible issues as the right to an abortion or whether you can walk down a street carrying an unlicensed handgun – the other, for which members are paid £33,000 for working two days a week, deals with strategising and the delivery of objectives (as opposed to babies, pizzas or love letters, the stuff folk actually need in their lives).

But there is one thing those two bodies do have in common. Just as appointments to the Supreme Court make headlines Stateside, so is the make-up of the BBC Board scrutinised and argued about on this side of the Atlantic.

Muriel Gray, author, business-woman, opinionated newspaper columnist and ex-presenter of Channel 4 music programme The Tube, is one such appointee whose membership is being questioned – in print, online, in comment boxes below columns like this one and at those rarefied levels wherein the members of our executive class do dwell.

When it was announced in December that Ms Gray was to replace Steven Morrison as the BBC Board’s token Jock – sorry, Member for Scotland – all hell broke loose. As proof that you can’t please some Tories any of the time, the Daily Mail’s splutterer-in-chief Andrew Pierce took to Twitter to complain. “So much for BBC impartiality,” he wrote. Ms Gray’s sin, at least in his eyes, was to have once called Boris Johnson a buffoon. The Times, equally outraged, moaned about her having “mocked Brexit” and once described the Conservative Party as “repugnant”.

I know, I know: with a charge sheet like that you deserve a medal not a rap across the knuckles, right?

On the other hand, Ms Gray’s perceived position on the question of Scotland remaining in the Union – thumbs up, apparently – has attracted the ire of independence supporters. How can the BBC Board adhere to its mantra of impartiality in Scotland, they ask, if its sole representative is opposed to the most significant political question of the day? Scottish culture minister Angus Robertson has questioned the lack of notice given and, pointedly, complained that “no rationale” was given by the UK government for the appointment – implying, you imagine, a very clear rationale, just not one UK culture minister Nadine Dorries is likely to fess up to.

The hard truth is that control of broadcasting is a power area reserved to the Westminster government, and if you think the appointments it makes are impartial or free of the sulphurous whiff of politics you’re deluded. That doesn’t mean individual claims of bias aren’t preposterous. Right-leaning complainants about Ms Gray’s appointment conveniently over-look the fact that one of her fellow board-members is Sir Robbie Gibb, who left a senior job in the BBC in 2017 to become Director of Communications at No 10 Downing Street then jumped ship to join the all-conquering, globe-straddling phenomenon that is GB News, star turn one Nigel Farage. But it doesn’t mean there isn’t political or institutional bias, and that makes the debate about Ms Gray’s appointment more than reasonable. Membership lasts four years, a period in which the BBC and its actions will be severely scrutinised north of the Border. And rightly.

But there’s more to it than that where Ms Gray and her reputation are concerned because the BBC isn’t the only cultural institution in play here. For eight years, until September 2021, she was chair of the board of governors of Glasgow School of Art (GSA), a period during which not one but two fires gutted the world famous building. Not her fault, obviously, but the conflagration was painful for Glaswegians and where there is collective pain there is often blame and recrimination needing somewhere to settle. In the minds of some, it has settled on her. When she announced she was standing down from the art school role she said: “I want to take the machine gun fire, so they stop aiming at GSA”.

Muriel Gray knowns Scotland. She knows broadcasting. She certainly knows her own mind. But in her new job no less than her in her old position, the cross-hairs will be on her. Of fire, she has taken plenty. That won’t stop now.