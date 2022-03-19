POLICE are examining an alleged “racist” tweet by an SNP policymaker.

Dr Tim Rideout had his membership of the nationalist party paused after The Herald revealed he had made racist comments online.

Dr Rideout, who was a member of the SNP's policy development committee as well as an activist, suggested that Priti Patel should be 'sent back to Uganda' in a post on Twitter.

Police Scotland yesterday confirmed to The Times they were looking at the comments.

A spokeswoman for the force said: “We’ve received a complaint and the content of the tweet is being assessed.”

It comes as Nicola Sturgeon was on Thursday challenged during First Minister’s Questions to “root out and condemn toxic racist political discourse” in her party following Dr Rideout’s comments.

Conservative MSP Pam Gosal raised the comment during First Minister’s Questions, describing the remark as an “appalling racist comment”.

“Such comments have no place in society, let alone in political debate,” she said.

“I welcome that the SNP has taken quick action in suspending and launching an investigation into Tim Rideout’s conduct but racism is never an isolated incident and this is something all parties must condemn.

“Wil the First Minister assure BAME communities in Scotland and the broader public that her party will root out and condemn toxic racist political discourse?“

Responding, the First Minister said: “Yes I will. The individual concerned, as Pam Gosal, has fairly pointed out, was immediately suspended from the SNP. It would be wrong for me to comment any further.

“I represent the most diverse constituency in the whole of Scotland in this parliament. I represent the biggest BAME community in the country. I understand these issues. I understand how serious it is that all parties take these issues very seriously. And I am absolutely committed to doing so."