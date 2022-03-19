DOUGLAS Ross has claimed fed-up voters are ready to put the Scottish Tories into power at Holyrood to “take back Scotland from the SNP”.

Touting himself as the next First Minister, he said the “silent majority” who said No to independence in 2014 could now make his party the “real alternative” to the current Scottish Government.

He said: “For the next four years the Scottish Conservatives have one mission to build Scotland’s real alternative to remove the SNP from power.

“I am not interested in us staying as permanent runners-up. We must be bolder, we must go further, we must aim higher. It’s what Scotland expects from us now.

“I’ll leave carping on the sidelines and offering tokenistic opposition to Labour and the Liberal Democrats. We are going to be challenging the SNP for the top.”

Addressing delegates at the Scottish Tory conference in Aberdeen, he said the SNP-Green administration was “bereft of ideas, lacking ambition, stale and rotting”.

He said: “There are so many people who are looking for anyone who can step up and beat them, who can remove this SNP Government, who can kick Nicola Sturgeon out of Bute House.

“Because coming second place, being the largest opposition, is not enough.

“At the end of the day, the nationalists are still in power.

“Our country stays in a bind of voting for SNP Governments - but not supporting an independence referendum. We cannot allow this to continue forever."

Recycling the 'Take back control' slogan of the Brexit referendum, he said: “We need to take back Scotland from the SNP.

“And we know there is a majority out there to take us forward.

“The same silent majority that said ‘No’ to Nicola Sturgeon in 2014.

“And our goal must be to bring that majority together again to break this deadlock.”

The Moray MP, who was also elected a Highlands & Islands MP last year, admitted there was a “mountain to climb” before it could win power in Edinburgh.

However he said his party had beaten the odds and defied expectations before, including holding its 31 seats and gaining 100,000 votes at the 2021 Holyrood election.

“When Labour and Liberal Democrats went backwards again, we stopped an SNP majority,” he said.

He said the Tories offered a host of new policies such as a local care service and tougher crime measures, whereas the SNP had a record of failure on health, education, the economy, the courts backlog and drug deaths.

Yet he said that instead of trying to clear up the mess, “this nationalist coalition aren’t even trying”, focusing on pet projects such as opposing North Sea oil and gas, a workplace parking levy, and an independence referendum.

“Of course, they have to promise that. Because, without independence, nationalist voters will see this hollowed out shell of a government for what it is.

“Bereft of ideas, lacking ambition, stale and rotting.

“And it is affecting all our lives and communities right across the country.

“The local services that people rely on are being neglected at best. And at worst closed down by a centralising government accumulating power for its own sake.”

He went on: “We are stuck with a government that won’t take any responsibility, that say that none of this is their fault.

“Whose answer is always the same: Westminster, Westminster, Westminster.

“And that keeps pushing the same fantasy panacea - independence.

“Well I am tired of it. I am tired of the same excuses, the same arguments, the same nationalist government.

“And I know, going round the country, that so many people share that view.”

Scottish Labour Deputy Leader Jackie Baillie said: “The Tories are a gift for an SNP that is failing Scotland.

"Douglas Ross has been humiliated with an abridged speech to a half empty hall, while the grandees of the Conservative Party have a beach party in Blackpool without him.

"The landscape of Scottish politics has changed. The Tories are collapsing in the polls and Scottish Labour are clearly ahead."