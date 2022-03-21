FORMER MSP Andy Wightman has accused the SNP of leaking the findings of the Holyrood harassment committee's probe into the Alex Salmond affair in a bid to “discredit unhelpful narratives."

Last March, just days before the publication of the final report, Sky News obtained some of the findings of the cross-party investigation into the Scottish Government’s botched handling of harassment allegations against the former First Minister.

They reported that by five votes to four, MSPs on the committee had decided Nicola Sturgeon's evidence was "an inaccurate account of what happened and she has misled the committee on this matter".

At the time, the First Minister said the leaks were “partisan,” and suggested it was a member of the opposition who had shared the findings.

Linda Fabiani, the SNP MSP who chaired the committee, said they were “selective” and “party political”.

Over the weekend, Wightman, who was a member of the committee said he was confident that it was the First Minister’s party who was responsible for the leak,

The SNP rejected the claims, and said they were without a “shred of foundation”.

Marking a year since the leak, Wightman took to Twitter to share his thoughts.

“One year ago, Scottish politics was gripped by shocking leaks from the ScotGov Handling of Harassment Complaints Committee prior to publication of its report.

“The leak of some of the Committee’s conclusions took place late afternoon on Thur 18 March and the contents of the then draft report was reported by Sky’s James Matthews at 1858 that evening.

“This remains one of the most serious breaches of the MSP Code of Conduct ever to have taken place. Having been at the centre of events I am now very confident that I know who was responsible.

“In the immediate aftermath of the leaks, SNP spin doctors mounted an intensive campaign to discredit opposition MSPs on the Committee. SNP members themselves wilfully broke the Code of Conduct and defamed us. Private briefings went out to undermine me in particular.”

Mr Wightman said the SNP benefited from the leak.

“The SNP playbook is often to manage the release of information, to discredit unhelpful narratives and to mount personal attacks on those they disagree with.

“Opposition MSPs had no interest in leaking the Committee’s findings in advance. This would merely serve to undermine the impact of the report’s publication.

“The vicious smears and lies spun by the SNP comms machine plus the timings of documents I circulated leads me to the conclusion that it was an SNP member of the Committee who leaked these findings to the SNP media in order to spend the next 4 days trashing the Committee.

“In the coming months we will learn more I hope about what exactly went on.”

An SNP spokesperson said: "No SNP member on the committee leaked anything from the inquiry - to suggest this to be the case is ludicrous and without a shred of foundation."

Ms Fabiani said she was not responsible for the leak. She told The Herald: “If Mr Wightman has any evidence he should provide it to the appropriate authorities.”

As well as Ms Fabiani, Alasdair Allan, Maureen Watt, and Stuart Macmillan from the SNP were all on the committee.

Alongside Mr Wightman, the other members were Tories Murdo Fraser and Margaret Mitchell, Labour’s Jackie Baillie and Alex Cole-Hamilton of the Lib Dems.

After a draft of some of the report was leaked to the media, Mr Allan, Ms Watt and Mr Macmillan attacked the rest of the committee, saying: “For the opposition, this was never about the truth. It was never about the evidence and, shamefully, it was never about the women.

“All of these are being sacrificed for political ends. This is the politics of desperation.”

The committee was set up after former First Minister Alex Salmond had the government's investigation into complaints against set aside in a judicial review, leaving taxpayers with a £512,000 bill for his costs.

The MSP’s Code of Conduct requires that all drafts of committee reports should be kept confidential unless the committee decides otherwise.

