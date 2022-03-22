SMOKE and mirrors. Swings and roundabouts. Fiscal events, as the Treasury jargon terms budgetary statements these days, tend to follow a well-choreographed pattern.

Drop a hint here, a hint there but play things down heavily; after all, things are tight, people. This time, of course, they really are.

So, amid the gloom, if and when Rishi Sunak begins to make baby rabbits appear from his red box to the acclamation of the Tory Party’s foot-soldiers sitting behind him, the political impact will be heightened for dramatic effect.

The problem for the Chancellor is the picture looks mixed at best. Context is important.

Official figures showed, year on year, borrowing fell to £13.1bn last month, down by £2.4bn compared to February 2021.

And yet last month’s borrowing figure was almost £5bn more than most economists had expected.

The problem was higher tax receipts – up by more than £4bn to £53.7bn in February compared to last year - were offset by the jump in interest payments. Indeed, soaring inflation saw interest payments hit record levels.

The Office for National Statistics [ONS] said interest payments on Government debt jumped to £8.2 billion in February, up from £5.4bn a year earlier. The number is the highest for any February on record.

The ONS said the jump in UK debt interest payments was down to the recent surge in the Retail Prices Index measure of inflation, which determines payouts on index-linked gilts. The rate rose to its highest level since March 1991, hitting 7.8% in January, up from 7.5% in December.

Public sector borrowing in the financial year to February at £138.4bn was less than half of the £290.9bn borrowed in 2020-21 at the height of the pandemic. However, the number is the third highest since records began in 1993.

And yet, the year-to-date figure is still £21.3bn less than forecast by the Office for Budget Responsibility, the UK Government’s independent economic forecaster, which could give Sunak some wriggle room when he stands up at the dispatch box tomorrow lunchtime.

Last but by no means least, the numbers on the country’s credit card remain at eye-watering levels. Public sector debt, excluding public sector banks, is stuck at levels not seen since the early 1960s: £2.3 trillion at the end of February; that’s almost 95% of our wealth creating ability, gross domestic product.

In response to the numbers, the Chancellor turned to our old friend prudence, noting: “The ongoing uncertainty caused by global shocks means it’s more important than ever to take a responsible approach to the public finances.

“With inflation and interest rates still on the rise, it’s crucial that we don’t allow debt to spiral and burden future generations with further debt.”

The tone and content of the remarks were something of a difference to what the Chancellor said at the weekend, when he talked up tax cuts before the scheduled May 2024 General Election and dropped a hint of imminent help was on its way.

Sunak and the rest of the Government are well aware that the number one concern of British taxpayers is the cost of living crisis, which looks set to deepen as the year goes on thanks to a malignant mix of surging food prices, energy bills and fuel prices; all amid the backdrop of the war in Ukraine.

Yet inflation has helped the Treasury coffers in some ways.

Income receipts from VAT on energy bills and fuel duty have risen and the Government’s intention to freeze the income tax personal allowance and higher-rate threshold over four years is thought will bring in an extra £21bn, which is more than double the amount budgeted for owing to rising inflation.

As ever, economists have differing views.

Sir Charlie Bean, an economics professor at the London School of Economics, told the BBC this morning Sunak might have as much as £50bn "to play with," depending on how the OBR judges the cost of living crisis will pan out in the near future.

However, Hoa Duong, an economist at accountancy firm PwC, argued growing pressures meant “any financial support, including reducing pressure on households' cost of living, is likely to be limited".

The most immediate concern for most households is their energy bills. Energy prices are set to rise by £21bn. Government help thus far comes in at just £9bn – and most of that is through loans not grants. The big problem here is that the forecast is that energy price rises could top £40bn.

While fuel prices dipped a fraction earlier today, they are still causing misery for motorists, companies and consumers. Sunak’s hint at the weekend was clear: help is on its way. Up to 5p a litre is the suggestion. The Government has now frozen fuel duty for 11 years.

But, of course, all of these pressures come as the Government with impeccable timing - not - is hiking our taxes next month with the National Insurance rise. The Chancellor could try to ease this for lower earners by raising the payment threshold from, say, £9,568 to £12,750, which would align it with income tax.

Alongside tomorrow’s Spring Statement, two things will happen to create a gloomy backdrop to Sunak’s Commons statement.

Firstly, the inflation rate for February will be revealed. Secondly, the OBR is set to announce its latest predictions for inflation, which will not make good reading; a double-digit rate now looks more likely than not.

With a long election campaign now before us, the politics of re-election lies firmly beneath every carefully crafted economic policy.

Sunak is conscious that he has to tread a very fine line and try to achieve the Goldilocks goal, achieving the balance that is not too hot or not too cold but just right by pleasing enough people and not displeasing more.

Plus, all the while, the Conservative Chancellor is looking ahead with his eyes firmly on the top job next door.