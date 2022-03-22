THE SCOTTISH Greens have warned that reviving controversial plans to open up a North Sea oil field would do nothings to reduce energy bills and security – and would be “based purely on maximising profits”.

Shell, which previously announced it was pulling out of Siccar Point Energy’s proposals for the Cambo oil field, near Shetland, has indicated it is rethinking that decision in light of global energy security concerns.

Since Siccar put the development on hold in December, the price of oil has since risen to more than 100 dollars (£76) a barrel, with fears over the future of Russian oil sending prices soaring, and there have been calls to boost energy security by increasing North Sea oil and gas drilling.

Sources have told the BBC that although Shell’s official position remains the same, it did acknowledge the “economic, political and regulatory environment had changed enormously” in the three months since Shell announced it was pulling out of the project.

Shell’s decision to pull out was announced just weeks after the UK hosted the UN COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, where countries pledged to try to limit global warming to 1.5C to avoid the worst impacts of an overheating planet.

The International Energy Agency has said that no new oil and gas exploration projects should go ahead if the world is to meet the 1.5C goal.

In November, Nicola Sturgeon said the Cambo project should not go ahead, following months of pressure from opposition parties and campaigners for the Scottish Government to make its position on Cambo clear.

And the advisory Climate Change Committee has said high prices are driven by global markets and increasing UK fossil fuel extraction would have virtually no impact on bills, urging efforts to cut oil and gas demand instead.

But the Scottish Greens, who are in coalition with the SNP at Holyrood, have warned against the plans being resuscitated and called on the UK Government to stop using the war in Ukraine “as an excuse” to halt climate crisis progress.

Scottish Greens energy and climate spokesperson, Mark Ruskell, said: “Opening the Cambo oil field makes even less sense today than it did last year.

“Any U-turn from Shell would be based purely on maximising its already eye-watering profits, it certainly wouldn’t help with soaring energy bills or our energy security.”

He added: “The fact is most crude oil extracted from this site would be exported so it would have little impact on energy security and a be massive blow to the transition away from fossil fuels.

"If we are going to tackle Putin’s power and the impact rising energy bills are having on the cost of living, we need to reduce our reliance on oil and gas and invest in renewable energy.

“The UK Government must stop using the war in Ukraine as an excuse to abandon climate commitments. Next week’s energy supply strategy has to recognise the UN’s call that the transition to clean energy is a global security imperative, as well as being the only way we meet climate targets and secure a future.”

The Scottish Conservatives have called on the First Minister and her government to reconsider their “negativity” to new oil and gas developments in the North Sea.

Liam Kerr, Scottish Tories energy, net zero and transport spokesperson, said: "Nicola Sturgeon's decision to abandon North Sea oil and gas undoubtedly shook confidence in the sector, so it was no surprise Cambo was paused in the face of that negativity.

"This SNP-Green coalition would turn off the taps in the North Sea tomorrow if they could.”

He added: "The Scottish Conservatives repeatedly warned them, and Labour, about the ramifications for domestic energy security — and Putin’s appalling invasion of Ukraine has brought into even sharper focus the importance of not relying on foreign oil and gas imports.

"Their dogmatic refusal to change course looks more reckless by the day, so Nicola Sturgeon must admit she’s got this wrong and give her backing to Scottish oil and gas production — and the tens of thousands of skilled jobs it supports.”

Friends of the Earth Scotland’s climate and energy campaigner, Caroline Rance, has claimed that new North Sea developments “would further lock us into a broken fossil fuel energy system that is already unaffordable for millions of households in the UK and is worsening the climate emergency”.

She added: “Shell made obscene levels of profit last year, while millions of people in the UK have been forced into fuel poverty from soaring energy bills. Now Shell is seeking to capitalise on rising oil prices, partly due to the war in Ukraine, to expand control over our energy system and further boost profits.

“New fields approved today wouldn’t start producing for years, and would do absolutely nothing for people’s soaring energy bills this year. While any oil Shell might extract in years to come will be theirs to sell to the highest international bidder, not reserved for the UK. The suggestion that increasing UK oil and gas production will protect consumers is simply false.

“Experts have made it clear that increasing the supply of oil and gas will take decades to deliver, won't have any real downward effect on household bills and will endanger people by accelerating climate change and extreme weather.

“The UK Government must reject Shell’s plans, and both the UK and Scottish Governments must urgently focus on scaling up renewable energy, insulating homes and rapidly increasing the number of homes using green heat systems.”

Philip Evans, oil and gas transition campaigner for Greenpeace UK, added: “The type of oil that can be extracted from Cambo is not usable in the UK, so this project will do nothing to tackle high bills or shore up energy security.

“Shell’s reported flip-flopping on Cambo shows exactly why we need to get off oil and gas and move towards homegrown renewable energy.

“Shell wasn’t interested in pursuing this project when it was a bad look for them, but now they stand to gain billions in the midst of war-time price hikes - they’re interested again.

“Meanwhile our bills soar, and offshore workers are trapped in a volatile industry.

“The UK and North Sea communities deserve better. With the Spring Statement and a new energy strategy coming up, the government must throw its weight behind British renewables, a proper home insulation scheme and heat-pump roll-out, or our energy policy will be disrupted by the whims of fossil fuel giants for decades.”