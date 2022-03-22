Most Scots believe the UK will not exist in its current form within a decade, a new poll shows.

New polling by Ipsos found that 61 per cent of residents north of the border think the current state of the union will not exist in ten years' time.

Scottish adults are more likely to predict constitutional change than people polled in England and Wales.

Looking at results from across the UK as a whole 50 per cent of people believed the demise of the union could happen in the next ten years.

However, in the next five years' time, less than half of Scots (46 per cent) think it will not exist - compared to 33 per cent across the UK.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she would seek a second independence referendum in 2023.

The survey showed that half of Scots would prefer Scotland to vote for leaving the UK if Indyref2 goes ahead.

A total of 43 per cent of Scottish residents said they would prefer the country to vote against, with the remaining Scots claiming they do not mind either way (3 per cent).

Meanwhile, 55 per cent of people in England and 53 per cent of people in Wales would want Scotland to remain in the Union.

In Northern Ireland, 42 per cent would want the country to remain.

The poll also showcased a widespread pessimism about the condition of the UK's economy.

More than seven in ten Scots believe the condition of the UK economy will deteriorate over the next 12 months (73%).

Across the UK as a whole, as many as 67 per cent expect the general economic condition to worsen, while only 15 per cent think it will improve.

Asked about the economic outlook north of the border, 68 per cent of Scots believe it will get worse over the next year.

Emily Gray, managing director of Ipsos Scotland, said: "Scots are pessimistic about the country's economic prospects, which shows the public are well aware of the challenges facing the Scottish Government in delivering on its recently published National Strategy for Economic Transformation.

"Given wider pressures on the cost of living and the ongoing Covid pandemic, it comes as no surprise that people are feeling uncertain about the short-term future of the economy and are divided over whether Scotland’s economic prospects are likely to be any different from the UK’s as a whole.

"Meanwhile, although three in five Scots expect the demise of the UK within 10 years, those in England and Wales would still prefer Scotland to vote No in any second referendum."