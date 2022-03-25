Off-message

Top Christian Gavin Ashenden is cross at buns defiling holy symbolism. Formerly, hot cross buns featured an appetising cross representing hideous death, and spices traditionally used for embalming. Now there are hot cross bacon butties, hot cross chicken burgers, and one flavoured with cheddar and onion. Dr Ashenden says the message is getting lost. Message?

Slobs go for goblin mode

This column likes to keep readers up with the Latest Thing. And here is is: goblin mode. It means slobbing out at home and scoffing junk food, the opposite of bettering yourself. The Finns have a similar concept: “Kalsarikännit”, drinking at home in your pants. Everything sounds more admirable when attached to a concept.

Ghosts busted

Ghosts are dying out. Paranormal expert Paul Lee says sightings are way down, possibly because the spectres have reached their thirty score and ten, and have shuffled off this immortal coil. However, says Dr Lee, they could return after recharging their batteries. It’s possible they’ll find the afterlife after the afterlife too dull.

Toad in hole

Also dying out is the Sonoran Desert Toad – because of growing demand for its venom, which is hallucinogenic. In the US south-west and northern Mexico, where they usually sit aboot, rustlers are snaring them. Other entrepreneurs have established breeding farms. It’s a new low in the lengths to which humans will go to get high.

Efail

Sad news for fuddy-duddies: the Royal Horticultural Society will no longer refer to “electronic communications” but to “emails”. The move to use such slang terms has rocked its members, many of whom are elderly, like me, and wear those dreadful gilets. Those objecting to the decision can make their views known by electronic communication.