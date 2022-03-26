I WAS ambivalent about watching the film Pleasantville again. You say with a titter: “Why were you ambivalent, Rab?” That is an impertinent question, which I will do my best to answer here.

Pleasantville is about a predictable, safe and secure 1950s America where nothing changes. However, two teenagers, brother and sister, from modern times find themselves in it, to its alleged betterment. I say “alleged” because I consider their intervention to be ruinous.

The year is 1958, when I was one-year-old and happy. The teenagers changed everything from pleasant to edgy, leading to unpleasantness, occasioned by art, literature and smooching, the trinity of evil conceits.

Jolly parades are ruined and, for the first time, violence occurs (admittedly propounded by reactionaries against the changes) and, of course, infidelity rears its lascivious head. Kids walk off boring jobs.

“Honey, I’m home” becomes “Honey, I’m homeless”, as George, the poor, decent, popular booby who did everything by the rules finds himself bewildered by the changes. His wife runs off with a man who sells ice cream.

George tells his equally concerned friends: “It’ll go away.” But it doesn’t.

The film gradually colourises the people and the town, killing the depth and chiaroscuro of the black and white. Colour is shallow. Colour is glib. Lewd musical rhythms lead to unrestrained foot tapping and, ultimately, to prog rock, as practised today by dissolute punk rock outfits like Yes and Genesis.

George: “What happened? One minute, everything was fine, then everything went wrong.”

Bud (the modern teenager): “People change”.

Therein lies the rub. Put on trial by the resisting authorities, Bud tells the court (which abjures lawyers as unpleasant) that change is “better, like silly or sexy or dangerous or brief”.

The film ends with the lovely Beatles song Nothing’s Gonna Change My World. But the world changes everything, as the Taoists said. It is a wicked truism.

I’ve often thought I’d be happier if I’d stayed in the working class area where I grew up, got a trade, married a local girl, and went to the pub on Fridays and the match on Saturdays. But I was corrupted by books.

Over the piece, have books made me happy? With the exception of The Hobbit, no. They made me question everything. Decades later, I still have no answers. Whole thing has been a complete waste of time.

The anarchist Bakunin said the urge to destroy was a creative urge. But the urge to create is also a destructive urge. It spoils everything. It ruins the original idyll. At its best, it tries and fails to imitate nature.

That is why I try to keep everything I write dull, uncreative and unchallenging, so that you might remain content and not become unsettled. (Readers’ voices: “It’s working!”). In the meantime, the area where I grew up has changed. People have moved away.

The message, as I see it, of Pleasantville is that utopia can never exist because sex, art and reading will always undermine it. People will ask questions, which is where it all starts to go wrong. I remember saying this in a journalism exam.

Look at me now. If you have unexpectedly enjoyed this article or piece, transcribed from a speech given to police officers while arrested for being drunk and discontented, please remember: I’m just throwing these ideas out there. On the surface, I don’t really believe any of them.

But a deeper part of me does.

Flicky leaks

A FEW weeks ago, this column noted disapprovingly the increasing length of cinema films. Now, thankfully, calls are growing for there to be intermissions in the middle of long films, like they had in the olden days when the world was more rational.

A long time ago, I sat through the full six hours and 12 minutes version of Ingmar Bergman’s Fanny and Alexander, still one of my favourite films, and that was back in the days when seats were character-building and demanded great fortitude in the sitter.

I think there were two breaks on that occasion. Recently, I have seen such intermissions described as “flicky leaks” by those demanding their return.

Like many other young people, I’m no longer sure either that I have the attention span for longer movies. Even if I’m enjoying something at home, where I am in charge of the screen and tend just to micturate in my pants where I sit (I have found others objecting to this at the cinema), I’m lucky if I last an hour before I decide I’d better see what’s on the news or how my eBay bid is doing.

You have to wonder, too, how it takes three hours to tell simple stories, such as that of a chap inspired by a bat who stoats aboot the streets at night biffing baddies. There, I have told you the whole story in one sentence.

It was different in the Lord of the Rings movies. These were bona fide sagas, and the time just flew by. During the Battle of Helm’s Deep, I don’t remember Aragorn or Legolas the elf saying: “Right, ah’m away for a pee.”

