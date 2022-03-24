PUBLIC peeing crimes in Scotland have nearly quadrupled in the space of a year, according to the latest crime figures.
The official statistics bulletin, published today, revealed a whopping 392 per cent increase in the number of crimes recorded as ‘urinating, etc.’
In February 2022, cops recorded 118 urination offences, compared to just 24 in February 2021.
The figures don't explain why there’s been such a divergence between this year and last, though it’s likely at least partly down to more people out drinking in pubs and clubs.
The country was still in lockdown last February, with a stay at home order in place, and most non-essential retail and hospitality closed.
While there were still measures to try and mitigate the spread of the virus in place last month, most restrictions were eased in January.
The figures for last month are in fact down on pre-pandemic levels. In February 2020 there were 140 crimes recorded as urinating etc.
Under the Civic Government (Scotland) Act 1982, urinating or defecating "in such circumstances as to cause, or to be likely to cause, annoyance to any other person shall be guilty of an offence" and liable to a maximum fine of £500.
Police Scotland has been approached for a comment.
