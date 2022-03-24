Read the magazine in full by clicking here

Welcome by Ian McConnell, Business Editor

It seems volatility and uncertainty are, unfortunately, here to stay for the foreseeable future.

We must not lose sight of the positives. Enabled by vaccines, we continue to make great progress in getting through the coronavirus pandemic, with major strides in removing remaining restrictions in the first quarter. Reopening of the economy has been achieved and international travel is starting to look like a more straightforward prospect again.

However, while the coronavirus situation has thankfully improved, the Russian invasion of Ukraine is casting a dark shadow. The invasion has resulted in an awful humanitarian crisis, and rightly provoked international revulsion.

Companies in Scotland and elsewhere have been in focus as they have withdrawn from Russia.

These moves have come at a time of generally increased scrutiny of corporate behaviour. In this edition, we take stock of what is happening in the environmental, social and governance field.

We also contemplate the economic outlook, with the UK in the grip of a cost-of-living crisis and the huge negative effects of Brexit inevitably feeding through.

The road ahead looks difficult and more uncertain than we would have envisaged a quarter ago. We must continue to hope for the best, while recognising there are likely to be many hurdles to be overcome.



CONTENTS

6 Ian McConnell

The Herald’s Business Editor surveys a business landscape reeling from multiple new crises

13 Covid effect

Two years on from the first lockdown, we look at how the workplace has evolved and whether working from home is here to stay

20 Co-working

New digital app Swurf matches workers with their ideal workplace

22 Flying high

As commercial airlines parked up during the pandemic, private charters saw a boom in popularity which is continuing

26 Set the bar high

ESG is changing business culture, but new standards are needed to filter out the greenwash

34 Female funders

Investing Women Angels’ support for the life sciences sector pays dividends

38 In the Dragons’ Den

How Sheila Hogan’s TV appearance helped her land £330k investment

40 NFTs: fact and fiction

Accused of being digital fool’s gold, we ask if non-fungible transfers are simply the latest online trend or here to stay

46 Urban spacewoman

Award-winning architect Gina Colley unveils her new model for Scotland’s beleaguered towns and city centres

60 Universal calling

Discover how one Glasgow firm aims to tackle psychologcal issues caused by the communications delay on Mars missions

72 Appetite for success

Meet ten female food and drink trailblazers turning the tables on the sector’s gender gap

77 Climate For Change

Our special 21-page section explores what the crisis in Ukraine and soaring energy

prices mean for Scotland’s net zero aims

98 In a bit of a pickle

How regulation and innovation are clashing in Scotland’s fermented food sector

110 Safe and secure future

Alarm firm CSS boss Paul Connelly on family values, integrity and honesty

114 Thank you for the music

Regular Music CEO Mark Mackie explains how public support and new partnerships have saved the live events sector

