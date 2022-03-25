THIS should have been a great week for Nicola Sturgeon.

In response to Rishi Sunak and his millionaire’s budget, which leaves Britain’s poor more exposed than ever to the whirlwind of financial agony that’s coming fast upon us, the SNP did the decent thing: increasing the Scottish Child Payment to £25 to protect the most vulnerable.

Good on them. So why is the SNP limping around wounded, rather than firmly occupying the high ground? The answer is two-fold: firstly, the party seems a mess internally. Its messaging is disastrous - something is seriously amiss in its communications department.

The party cannot stop making stupid comments about Scottish independence and the war in Ukraine. The First Minister even appears to be at it herself this week in the New Statesman. Whoever told her that was a good idea should be sacked.

Secondly, and much more importantly - as who cares about a political party when it’s people who really matter - the SNP government is now in the depths of its most shambolic policy phase. The ferries scandal, and the disastrous administration of the NHS, take the shine off any positive moves the government makes.