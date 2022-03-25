New sanctions have been announced against those supplying the Myanmar military regime with weapons and equipment.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) announced the new measures on Friday, which will hit two individuals and three companies.

The Government also took action against the new Head of the Air Force in the country, General Htun Aung, who was appointed in January.

He will be subject to asset freezing and a UK travel ban, along with Dr Aung Moe Myint and Aung Hlaing Oo.

Dynasty International Company Ltd, Myanmar Chemical and Machinery Company Ltd, and Miya Win International Ltd will also have their assets frozen, the FCDO said.

Minister for Asia, Amanda Milling said: “The Myanmar military has shown no signs of stopping its brutal campaign of violence against the people of Myanmar, who continue in their fight for democracy.

“These sanctions target those who are instrumental in supplying the military with weapons that facilitate these abuses across the country.

“Working with like-minded countries, the UK will always defend the right to freedom, democracy, rule of law and hold to account this suppressive, brutal regime.”

The sanctions come ahead of Myanmar Armed Forces Day this weekend.

The FCDO said on Armed Forces Day last year, the Myanmar military killed more than 100 civilians in what was regarded as the bloodiest day since the coup in February 2021.

The FCDO said the military continued to use violence against civilians including “indiscriminate airstrikes, village burnings, and the suppression of the opposition movement”.