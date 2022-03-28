MORE than 30,000 crimes, including 29 murders and culpable homicides, were committed by people out on bail in just three years in Scotland.

Official figures released under Freedom of Information show around one crime in every eight was committed by someone on bail between 2017/18 and 2019/20.

The Scottish Conservatives, who obtained the data, said it showed the folly of the Scottish Government’s plans to increase the use of bail instead of remanding suspects in jail.

The Government is currently consulting on proposed changes to bail and release from custody arrangements, including earlier automatic release for some prisoners.

The new FoI figures show a total of 31,211 crimes were committed from 2017/18 to 2019/20, the latest years for which details are available, while out on bail.

These include 29 convictions for murder or homicide, 19 cases of rape and 557 attempted murders or serious assaults.

The most frequent crimes were breach of the peace, shoplifting and common assault.

The Tories argue the current Scottish Governmebnt consulation would, if put into effect, make it easier for courts to grant bail to those accused of crimes, by making the refusal of bail dependent “on public safety grounds”, limiting the options for courts.

Scotland’s judiciary have also criticised a proposal to let long-term prisoners apply for parole after serving a third of their sentence, instead of the current halfway point.

Tory MSP Jamie Greene said: “These figures show the risk of letting dangerous criminals back on to our streets.

“It is shocking to see such a consistently high proportion of crimes being committed by those who were supposed to be monitored – it is clear the current arrangements for monitoring those on bail are inadequate.

“Yet instead of toughening up bail arrangements, the SNP shockingly want to make it even easier for judges to use bail despite the fact criminals find it so easy to ignore their bail conditions by going on to commit thousands of crimes every year, including murder.

“Scotland’s top judges are already concerned that the SNP are tying their hands in decision-making with the further watering down of sentences via early release. They rightly point out that we are at serious risk of losing public confidence in our justice system.

“I urge the SNP Government to ditch these proposals immediately – otherwise public safety will be put at even greater risk.”

In its consutlation, the Government proposed an end to the requirement to deny bail if an accused was believed to be a flight risk, instead focusing on the dangers an accused presents to the community.

The document said denying bail on the basis of fears the accused will not appear at court is “focused on the efficient operation of the justice system” as opposed to public safety.

While accepting there “is obvious merit” to ensuring the justice system runs smoothly, the document said, there needed to be a balance struck “against the negative impact of undue use of remand, given what is known about the disruptiveness of short periods of custody and, in this context, deprivation of liberty being imposed on those not convicted of any offence”.