UNIVERSITIES are developing their own frameworks for incorporating modern thinking about anti-racism into all aspects of university life, pushing for the ‘decolonisation of the curriculum’ and creating an ‘anti-racist curriculum’ across all courses.

Part of this process is administrative, part of the drive to gain credit and awards that show you’re a good university by being anti-racist in everything you do. But there are many concerns being raised about these developments that some believe will simply increase divisions in society by racialising people and practices.

There is much work taking place across the university sector at the moment. Reports are being written, training programmes developed, and there is talk about the urgent need to change and improve universities so that they can be decolonised and become truly anti-racist. But are universities racist institutions?

Whenever you look at research in the UK about the nature of the staff, you find that overall, lecturers in particular tend to be left wing. In 2017, one report complained about this, noting that universities had become increasingly left wing since the 1960s so that we now find only twenty percent are not on the left and it is a rarity to find conservative academics.

If the vast majority of academics are left wing, does this not mean that universities will tend to have people in them who are already strong anti-racists rather than racists? Even conservative thinkers and traditional liberals are often anti-racist and so it seems unusual that there is an urgent push by management to develop and indeed enforce anti-racist practices.

Part of the reaction clearly relates to concerns raised in the Black Lives Matter protests and other student activists calling for statues to be pulled down or buildings renamed. But part of this move carries with it ideological ideas from critical race theory about ‘white privilege’, where there is a search for race and racism in almost all areas of life.

One rather strange result of this is that all departments, including maths and science and computing and engineering, search for ways to make their curriculum anti-racist. There is also a trend to try and show that courses are dominated by a colonial mindset because, for example, many of the thinkers studied are Western and white. Implicit in this outlook is the idea that academics are (perhaps unconsciously) racist, and cannot be fully trusted to develop their own courses without the correct training.

I attended one ‘training’ session, for example, where the faces of the three giants of sociology were put on a screen, Weber, Durkheim and Marx. Despite their very different ideas, or the importance, depth and complexity of these thinkers, and despite, in particular, the specific politics and outlook of someone like Karl Marx who must be one of the most important anti-colonial thinkers in history, the point being made was that they were white and Western. Shame on them!

Does being white mean you have 'white ideas'? Does being black mean you have black ideas? Or in fact, is this a new and dangerous form of racial thinking?

Unfortunately, through this process, we end up with a rather simplistic and often an historically illiterate or at least a one-sided approach to knowledge and even to our understanding of racism.

Using the equality and diversity framework to develop these responses we again, unfortunately, find that people of colour are represented in a one-dimensional way, as being people with a ‘protected characteristic’, or what are often called ‘vulnerable groups’.

As a result, people with different skin colour stop being treated equally and come to be seen as in need of protection, protection even from history and the inevitable colonial outlook that is apparently embedded in our cities and indeed ourselves.

Stereotypes re-emerge through these ideas, where people of colour, despite their actual background, beliefs or outlooks are all represented as people ‘harmed’ who need to be psychologically ‘repaired’ and indeed as part and parcel of a ‘culture’ that is not only different but needs to be treated very differently from everyone else.

Thankfully an organisation called Don’t Divide Us has sprung up to challenge what they see as a dangerous dogma being enforced upon academics. The concern raised is that the outcome of this approach risks re-racialising society by obsessively searching for racism and representing black people as forever different and discriminated against.

There is also a risk that universities become diverse in terms of so called ‘cultures’ but less and less diverse, or even free, in terms of ideas and the open pursuit of knowledge. To truly create an equal society, we should start by recognising the potentially universal nature of knowledge and stop trying to find racism where it often simply does not exist.

